Sri Lanka shares end lower for ninth straight session

BENGALURU: Sri Lankan shares fell for the ninth consecutive session on Friday, hurt by losses in consumer staples and healthcare stocks. The CSE All Share index settled down 0.3% at 10,432.85.

For the week, it fell 1.7%, extending losses to a second consecutive week.

Ceylon Tobacco Company and Distilleries Company of Sri Lanka were the top losers on the index, falling 2% and 1.9%, respectively.

Trading volume on the index rose to 22.4 million shares from 21.8 million in the previous session.

The equity market’s turnover rose to 518.7 million Sri Lankan rupees ($1.6 million) from 494.1 million rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.