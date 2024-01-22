AIRLINK 54.09 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.73%)
NA 119: PTI ticket-holder withdraws in favour of Maryam

NNI Published 22 Jan, 2024 05:38am

LAHORE: In a big breakthrough, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf leader and a ticket holder from Lahore’s NA-119, Mehr Muhammad Waseem has announced to withdraw from the elections in favor of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N).

According to details, Mehr Muhammad Waseem and his colleagues announced their support for Maryam Nawaz Sharif in the constituency after having a meeting with PML-N Senior Vice President and Chief Organizer Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

Senator Pervez Rashid, Maryam Aurangzeb, Ali Pervez Malik, Khawaja Imran Nazir, and other leaders were also present on the occasion.

Maher Muhammad Wasim and his colleagues will officially announce their joining the Pakistan Muslim League (N) in a public meeting on January 25.

This unexpected alliance comes as a blow to PTI, particularly with the upcoming elections on the horizon. This move has raised eyebrows and is seen as a potential game-changer in the constituency.

Maryam Nawaz Sharif extended a warm welcome to Mehar Waseem and his associates for their entrance into the PML-N.

Maryam Nawaz Sharif asserted that this alliance symbolized a collective commitment to the journey of development. Reflecting on the period from 2018 to 2022, she lamented the nationwide repercussions of perceived incompetence

Maryam Nawaz attributed the current challenges in Pakistan to the machinations of those aiming to distress political rivals.

Drawing a sharp contrast, she reminded the public of the global examples set by Nawaz Sharif’s era, lamenting the stark departure from Lahore’s once-celebrated development to its current state as a city grappling with environmental issues.

Highlighting the service legacy of Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif in Pakistan, Punjab, and Lahore, Maryam Nawaz acknowledged the difficulty of public service, noting that only the Sharif brothers had excelled in this demanding endeavor.

Maryam Nawaz lauded the resilience of PML(N) workers, emphasizing that no leader, worker, or councilor regardless of their stature, has abandoned the party.

She asserted that PML(N) is a family more than a blood relation.

Maryam Nawaz emphasized the intertwined destiny of the nation’s future and development with the leadership of Nawaz Sharif.

NA 119: PTI ticket-holder withdraws in favour of Maryam

