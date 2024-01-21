Online system of pension introduced in 16 districts: Governor appreciates Indus Hospital for providing free treatment

LAHORE: Terming the public-private partnership as a successful model in Pakistan, Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman said that the Indus Hospital is providing free treatment facilities to the people in the less developed and far-flung areas of Punjab.

While addressing the inauguration ceremony of Health Network Icon 2024 at Indus Hospital Lahore as Chief Guest, the governor said that active participation of welfare organizations and Pakistani people in welfare work is commendable. This is a positive aspect of our society, he added.

The governor said that organizing ICON-2024 by Indus Network is a good initiative, as this conference has brought together global, national and local partners for a fruitful discussion on health, medical education, technology and research, which will provide awareness about the latest technology in the health sector. He said that Indus Network has always been close to his heart and He appreciates all people who are contributing to this noble cause.

Dr Zafar Zaidi, CEO Indus Hospital and Health Network, Dr Abdul Bari President Indus Hospital Network, and others also addressed the ceremony.

Moreover, Accountant General Punjab Numana Gulrukh Fareed met the governor Punjab here today. The governor appreciated the initiative of Accountant General Punjab for developing the E-Pension System to facilitate retired government employees. He said that the officers should have a passion to facilitate and serve the people in the public offices. He emphasized that it is very important to have a clean environment at the workplace and treat people with courtesy.

On this occasion, Accountant General Punjab Numana Gulrukh Fareed informed the governor in detail about the measures and reforms taken for the convenience of the people. She said that reforms and promotion of IT in the office of the Accountant General of Punjab is her top priority. She said that an online system of pension has been introduced for pensioners in 16 districts.

