Learner’s driving licence: Hike in fee challenged in LHC

LAHORE: A bar member Rana Ali Hussain has approached the Lahore High Court against the increase in learner driving licence fee for motorbikes from Rs 60 to Rs 500.

The petitioner said the fee for renewal of driving licenses has also been arbitrarily enhanced.

The petitioner contended that the caretaker government is not vested with the authority to make decisions affecting the working/ policies of the future elected government.

He argued that the impugned notification was contrary to the law and asked the court to set aside the same for being unlawful.

