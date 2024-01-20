AIRLINK 54.09 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.73%)
Social media platforms in Pakistan face disruption amid PTI virtual rally: Netblocks

  • Users face slow or non-existent accessibility to social media
BR Web Desk Published January 20, 2024 Updated January 20, 2024 08:59pm

Internet monitor Netblocks reported a nationwide disruption in access to social media platforms on Saturday evening, amid the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) decision to hold a virtual election gathering.

“The incident comes as persecuted opposition leader Imran Khan’s political party, PTI, launches its second virtual gathering,” it said in a post on X.

The event was set to take place at 7 pm.

Users reported difficulties accessing social media platforms such as X, formerly known as Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube beginning at 6:40 pm. Users also complained about internet services being slow.

The government has not provided any statement regarding the disruption.

This is the second nationwide disruption of Internet services in two weeks.

