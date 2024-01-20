Youths urged to focus on start-ups

FAISALABAD: Youth must exploit their capabilities to explore new horizons instead of treading on the beaten tracks, said Mian Muhammad Adrees, a leading businessman, former International Director Rotary and former President FPCCI & FCCI.

In his motivational speech to the students of the University of Central Punjab (UCP) Faisalabad campus on “Developing Start-up Mindset”, he said that youth is the most effective driving force for bringing a qualitative improvement in the social, economic, education and all other segments of society. He said that in the current digital era some people are doing businesses while others are providing consultancy but the prime objective should be to excel in any field where you are.

Commenting on the golden student age, he said that it is time for parents and He said that every student should have a mentor to seek guidance and inspiration from him during his practical life. He said that our mentor should be Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) as by following his "Sunnah", we could achieve excellence in every walk of life.

He said that students with business backgrounds could become successful entrepreneurs easily but in another case the students should make extra efforts to achieve excellence as a successful businessman. He said that students should start their businesses at a small level, take risks and gradually expand their businesses according to the given circumstances and ground realities. He said that successful businessmen had learned from their failure and you should also follow this principle. He said that online selling is a new tool of business and the youths should learn it to exploit its benefits.

To a question, he said, no doubt businesses have its own tensions but you should offer two “Rikat” of "Salah" and make decision. “You would not only get rid of tension but also be able to make best decision.”

He said that research and development has also become an integral part of the businesses and you should also learn it to use this modern instrument with prudence to become a successful entrepreneur.

