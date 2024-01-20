AIRLINK 54.09 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.73%)
BOP 6.27 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.48%)
CNERGY 4.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
DFML 14.37 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (4.28%)
DGKC 72.43 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (0.95%)
FCCL 18.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.27%)
FFBL 28.78 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.98%)
FFL 10.22 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
GGL 10.41 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.17%)
HBL 114.63 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.07%)
HUBC 116.34 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.08%)
HUMNL 6.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.85%)
KEL 5.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.55%)
KOSM 4.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.88%)
MLCF 38.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.78%)
OGDC 124.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
PAEL 21.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.8%)
PIAA 12.04 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (4.15%)
PIBTL 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.16%)
PPL 122.28 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.23%)
PRL 27.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-2.19%)
PTC 13.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.54%)
SEARL 51.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-1.62%)
SNGP 71.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-2.48%)
SSGC 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.43%)
TELE 7.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.39%)
TPLP 12.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.33%)
TRG 77.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-0.74%)
UNITY 22.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.32%)
WTL 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.54%)
BR100 6,484 Increased By 2.7 (0.04%)
BR30 22,975 Decreased By -14.2 (-0.06%)
KSE100 63,282 Increased By 79.8 (0.13%)
KSE30 21,275 Increased By 34.8 (0.16%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 20, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-01-20

Youths urged to focus on start-ups

Press Release Published 20 Jan, 2024 05:18am

FAISALABAD: Youth must exploit their capabilities to explore new horizons instead of treading on the beaten tracks, said Mian Muhammad Adrees, a leading businessman, former International Director Rotary and former President FPCCI & FCCI.

In his motivational speech to the students of the University of Central Punjab (UCP) Faisalabad campus on “Developing Start-up Mindset”, he said that youth is the most effective driving force for bringing a qualitative improvement in the social, economic, education and all other segments of society. He said that in the current digital era some people are doing businesses while others are providing consultancy but the prime objective should be to excel in any field where you are.

Commenting on the golden student age, he said that it is time for parents and He said that every student should have a mentor to seek guidance and inspiration from him during his practical life. He said that our mentor should be Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) as by following his "Sunnah", we could achieve excellence in every walk of life.

He said that students with business backgrounds could become successful entrepreneurs easily but in another case the students should make extra efforts to achieve excellence as a successful businessman. He said that students should start their businesses at a small level, take risks and gradually expand their businesses according to the given circumstances and ground realities. He said that successful businessmen had learned from their failure and you should also follow this principle. He said that online selling is a new tool of business and the youths should learn it to exploit its benefits.

To a question, he said, no doubt businesses have its own tensions but you should offer two “Rikat” of "Salah" and make decision. “You would not only get rid of tension but also be able to make best decision.”

He said that research and development has also become an integral part of the businesses and you should also learn it to use this modern instrument with prudence to become a successful entrepreneur.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

FPCCI Startups FCCI startups in Pakistan University of Central Punjab Mian Muhammad Adrees

Youths urged to focus on start-ups

Trade settlement in Chinese RMB soars 600pc

Revamp ‘fait accompli’, Shamshad tells FBR managers

De-escalation in interest of both countries: PM

Nepra renews distribution and supplier licence to KE

Dasu transmission line contracts: Ali pledges to conduct ‘fair inquiry’

Jilani tells Turkish FM: No interest in ‘escalation’

Pakistan, Iran agree to end stand-off

Security personnel not allowed to ask voters to prove identity

PMIC takes notice of delays in PSDP projects

Jul-Dec: Petroleum group imports down 13.78pc YoY

Read more stories