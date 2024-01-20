Hearing of Nikkah case against IK adjourned

RAWALPINDI: A local court adjourned the hearing of Nikkah case against Khan and his wife without a hearing after the court was informed that the Islamabad High Court (IHC) has stayed the case.

Civil judge, Qudratullah, while hearing the case at Adiala Jail, adjourned the case after Khan’s counsel Salman Akram Raja submitted a copy of the IHC’s order before the court.

The complainant and former husband of Bushra Bibi, Khawar Maneka’s counsel Rizwan Abbas appeared before the court. The complainant Maneka and Mufti Saeed who solemnized the Nikkah of Khan and his wife appeared before the court to record their statement before the court.

The PTI founder’s counsel Salman Akram Raja informed the court about the stay order of the IHC. He also submitted a copy of the short order of the IHC.

The court after the IHC’s decision adjourned the hearing of the case without hearing till January 29.

