‘Excise at your doorstep’ service launched in Lahore

LAHORE: To provide vehicle registration and transfer facilities to the citizens at their homes, the Punjab excise, taxation and narcotics control department has launched the ‘excise at your doorstep’ service in the provincial capital.

In this connection, Chief Secretary Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman inaugurated the ‘Dahleez App’ and ‘E-Registration Card’ at a ceremony held on Friday. Punjab Excise Secretary Masood Mukhtar, Commissioner Lahore Division Muhammad Ali Randhawa, DG Excise Muhammad Ali and officers of the department participated in the inaugural ceremony.

While addressing the ceremony, the Punjab Chief Secretary said that the use of technology was inevitable to improve governance and service delivery. He added that government departments were being digitised for the timely provision of services and elimination of corruption. “The launch of ‘Dahleez App’ and ‘E-Registration Card’ was an important step towards digitisation,” he added.

The ‘Excise at your doorstep’ service, initially rolled out in Lahore, aims to provide citizens with hassle-free registration and transfer facilities right at their homes. DG Excise Muhammad Ali disclosed plans to expand the service’s scope to cover the entire province, ensuring a broader outreach.

Under the new initiative, people can conveniently make payments through online banking, simplifying and expediting the process, and vehicle and motorcycle owners will also benefit from on-the-spot registration number allocation.

Moreover, a noteworthy aspect of this initiative is the introduction of Pakistan's first e-title document, the 'E-Registration Card', demonstrating a significant leap towards a paperless and efficient system.

