Health, heritage preservation: Experts advocate integrated approach

HYDERABAD: The 1st three-day international conference titled “Exploring the Effects of Urbanization, Disasters and Protection Strategies on the Folk Medicine and Cultural Heritage of Sindh” organised by the University of Sindh has concluded here on Friday with various significant recommendations for the government of Sindh.

The experts and scholars recommended promoting an interdisciplinary and trans disciplinary approach to medical and health issues, emphasizing the integration of social sciences and humanities education, including anthropology, history, sociology, public health, political sciences and governance.

The policy and planning departments in Sindh have been urged to prioritize research on preserving cultural heritage amidst growing urbanization, modernization and the challenges of climate change and disasters in Sindh and Pakistan.

"This research must be integrated into policy and planning, addressing the declining state of cultural heritage through cultural ecology, sustainable agriculture and community-based housing practices", the experts recommended.

For effective heritage preservation practices, the incorporation of Historical/Anthropological and Archaeological Urban Landscape and Design in urban planning and development has been recommended at the conference.

A call is made to protect cultural heritage, both tangible and intangible, including folk medicine, ethno-medicine practices, indigenous farming knowledge and rich historical, anthropological and archaeological heritage. Special measures have been urged for promotion through online media platforms.

In light of the 2022 post-disaster situation in Sindh, specific emphasis was placed on preserving built heritage.

The other recommendations include mapping destroyed heritage places, integrating heritage preservation in disaster management as well as rehabilitation projects and legislation for heritage preservation during disasters.

Researchers at the conference advocated regular publications, including monthly or quarterly magazines and newsletters to report and highlight issues and recommendations.

The goal was to integrate these insights into government policies related to cultural properties, environmental protection and urban issues.

Highlighting the importance of expertise in development projects, the recommendation was given to hire cultural heritage experts to uncover historical and archaeological finds before commencing development work.

Lastly, there was a call to translate and impart knowledge about climate, environment and urban crises into the mother languages of Pakistan, recognizing languages as important forms of heritage and knowledge.

At the concluding ceremony, chairman higher education commission (HEC) Sindh Dr SM Tariq Rafiq substantial number of research papers were submitted on the call for paper at the conference, both the national and international scholars gave gorgeous input on the natural disasters.

He announced that the recommendations furnished at the conference will be shared with the government of Sindh in order to pave the ways for implementation on them.

Addressing the ceremony, the Vice-Chancellor Sindh University Prof. (Meritorious) Dr Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro talked about the financial difficulties being faced by the Universities in Sindh and added that HEC Sindh had increased the budget of the varsities in the province.

Sindh Agriculture University Tandojam Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Fateh Muhammad Mari, Dr Abdul Razaq Channa, Dr Arfana Shaikh, Dr Hamadullah Kakepoto, Dr Saad S. Khan and many others spoke on the occasion.

