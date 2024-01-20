AIRLINK 54.09 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.73%)
AJK PM asks media to play role in promoting the Kashmir cause

Abdul Rasheed Azad Published 20 Jan, 2024 05:18am

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Chaudhry Anwarul Haq, while highlighting the critical role of media, has urged the media to play due role in promoting the Kashmir cause both at national and international levels.

While talking to a delegation of All Kashmir Newspapers Society (AKNS) led by Chaudhry Amjad that called on him here on Friday, Haq said that the print media can play a vital role in sensitising the world community about the early settlement of the Kashmir dispute besides exposing India’s belligerence and brutality against Kashmiris.

“We owe a debt to our Kashmiri brethren”, he said, adding the debt we owe to them has to be paid. He said that strengthening the ongoing freedom movement was the government’s top priority. He said that the government was committed to establishing the supremacy of merit, building national institutions, and making bureaucracy a true servant of the public.

Highlighting the growing importance of the media in disseminating information, trade, research, and education, he said that in this modern era of information, electronic and print media play a crucial role in the development of the country.

While reaffirming his government’s all-out political, diplomatic and moral support to the people of Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) in their just and principled struggle for the liberation of the motherland from Indian clutches, he said that the government and people of AJK would never hesitate in rendering any sacrifice necessary to take the ongoing struggle to its logical end.

Paying eulogising tributes to the Kashmiri martyrs, the prime minister said that the people of Kashmir would uphold the mission of martyrs who had lit the torch of freedom with their sacred blood.

The AJK premier, while denouncing the Indian government’s nefarious designs to suppress the voice of freedom in IOK, said that the Modi government was hell-bent on changing the region’s demography and destroying its history and culture. He urged the media to play its crucial role in highlighting Indian atrocities against the people of held Kashmir on all the media forums.

He said that the international community should play its due role to help stop the atrocities being inflicted upon Kashmiris by the Indian occupation forces. He said that it was high time that the international community should yield its political and diplomatic clout to find a durable solution to the Kashmir issue.

He said that print and electronic media also play a crucial role in disseminating information to the public through journals and publications. The prime minister pointed out that the role of editors in newspapers has reduced to a considerable extent which needs to be enhanced.

He said that the government was not afraid of criticism but nobody has the right to ridicule people under the guise of criticism. He on the occasion assured the AKNS chief that the government would provide all possible support to the newspapers besides promoting independent journalism.

Chaudhry Amjad on behalf of AKNS assured the prime minister of providing all-out support to the government in highlighting the Kashmir issue. He also urged the government to resolve matters pertaining to the media industry.

