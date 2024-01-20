Security personnel not allowed to ask voters to prove identity

ISLAMABAD: The security personnel to be deputed on general elections’ duty would not be allowed to ask the voters to produce their “perchees” or prove their identity, according to the code of conduct for security officials for general polls issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

The code of conduct bars the security officials not to disallow any eligible voter to enter the polling station as “entering a polling station to cast his/her vote is an inviolable right of the voter who has been assigned to vote at that polling station.”

The electoral code bars the security officials from arresting any person at the polling station unless explicitly instructed by the presiding officer concerned to do so.

It also bars the security personnel from “interfering in any manner whatsoever” in the function of presiding officer, assistant presiding officer or polling officer and not to respond “at their own to an apparent irregularity outside polling station.” The security officials shall bring the matter to the knowledge of presiding officer and take necessary direction from them in the matter, the code of conduct states.

It provides for deploying security personnel outside all the polling stations.

The code further provides for the provision of security: to printing presses during printing of ballot papers—during transportation of ballot papers from printing presses to the office of returning officers — to the presiding officers during transportation of polling bags from the offices of ROs to the polling stations—during transportation of election material to the RO offices after completion of polling and counting at the polling stations till receipt of record in the offices of ROs.

Earlier, last month, the ECP issued code of conduct for the political parties related to general elections in which it urged the general public to assist it for “providing peaceful and level playing field to all the political parties and contesting candidates.”

This came against the conspicuous backdrop of strong criticism from majority of mainstream political parties on the ECP over its alleged failure in ensuring them level playing field in the wake of upcoming general elections.

“The general public is also expected to assist the Election Commission for effective implementation of code of conduct and violation of any aforesaid provisions, if any, may be brought to the notice of Election Commission of Pakistan for providing peaceful and level playing field to all the political parties and contesting candidates,” the code of conduct for political parties stated.

The ECP is faced with mounting criticism from mainstream political parties over alleged denial of level playing field to them.

