AIRLINK 54.09 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.73%)
BOP 6.27 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.48%)
CNERGY 4.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
DFML 14.37 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (4.28%)
DGKC 72.43 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (0.95%)
FCCL 18.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.27%)
FFBL 28.78 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.98%)
FFL 10.22 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
GGL 10.41 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.17%)
HBL 114.63 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.07%)
HUBC 116.34 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.08%)
HUMNL 6.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.85%)
KEL 5.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.55%)
KOSM 4.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.88%)
MLCF 38.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.78%)
OGDC 124.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
PAEL 21.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.8%)
PIAA 12.04 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (4.15%)
PIBTL 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.16%)
PPL 122.28 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.23%)
PRL 27.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-2.19%)
PTC 13.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.54%)
SEARL 51.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-1.62%)
SNGP 71.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-2.48%)
SSGC 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.43%)
TELE 7.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.39%)
TPLP 12.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.33%)
TRG 77.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-0.74%)
UNITY 22.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.32%)
WTL 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.54%)
BR100 6,484 Increased By 2.7 (0.04%)
BR30 22,975 Decreased By -14.2 (-0.06%)
KSE100 63,282 Increased By 79.8 (0.13%)
KSE30 21,275 Increased By 34.8 (0.16%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 19, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

EU ministers to meet Israeli, Palestinian top diplomats

AFP Published 19 Jan, 2024 07:18pm

BRUSSELS: EU foreign ministers will hold a series of meetings Monday with counterparts from Israel, the Palestinian Authority and key Arab nations about the war in Gaza and prospects for a future peace settlement, officials said.

Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz and his Palestinian counterpart Riyad al-Maliki are not expected to meet each other during their Brussels visits.

The foreign ministers of Egypt, Jordan and Saudi Arabia will also meet with European ministers in Brussels as fears swirl that a wider conflict could engulf the Middle East.

European diplomats said their aim is to sound out each side over ways to end the violence on the ground and the next steps towards a longer-term solution.

The EU has struggled for a united stance on the conflict in Gaza as staunch backers of Israel such as Germany have rejected demands for an immediate ceasefire from the likes of Spain and Ireland.

Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel on October 7, resulting in the death of about 1,140 people in Israel, most of them civilians, according to an AFP tally based on official figures.

Hamas also seized about 250 hostages during the attacks, around 132 of whom Israel says remain in Gaza.

Israel has vowed to “annihilate” Hamas in response and its relentless air and ground offensive has killed at least 24,620 Palestinians, around 70 percent of them women, children and adolescents, according to figures from the Gaza health ministry.

EU officials have sketched out broad demands for “the day after” the current war ends in Gaza, calling for no long-term Israeli occupation, an end to Hamas’s rule and a role for the Palestinian Authority in running the territory.

The 27-nation bloc – along with the United States – believes the creation of a Palestinian state remains the only viable way to secure a lasting peace.

But Israel’s right-wing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday flatly rejected that suggestion.

France has said the EU on Monday will adopt sanctions on Hamas over the October 7 attack.

Hamas chief Yahya Sinwar was added to the EU’s “terrorist” blacklist on Tuesday.

Hamas is already listed as a “terrorist” organisation by the EU.

Diplomats say EU countries are also in the process of drawing up sanctions against “extremist” Israeli settlers in the West Bank.

In the face of spiralling violence across the region, EU countries this week gave initial backing to setting up a naval mission to help protect shipping in the Red Sea from attacks by Yemen’s Houthi.

A proposal for deployment says it could have three frigates and a mandate to defend ships, but not attack the Houthis onshore, like a US-led coalition operating in the region.

EU ministers meeting on Monday are set to discuss the mission, but it is only expected to be finalised next month.

The Netherlands and Germany have said they are willing to contribute ships to mission.

Israel Palestine MENA Gaza Palestinians EU foreign ministers Israeli forces Israel Gaza conflict Gaza war

EU ministers to meet Israeli, Palestinian top diplomats

‘Aftermath of Iran-Pakistan incidents’: NSC meeting begins

Rupee records 3rd consecutive gain, settles at 279.9 against US dollar

KSE-100 ends marginally higher after most intra-day gains erased

Amid economic challenges, experts concerned over Pakistan-Iran tensions

Mari Petroleum successfully drills another appraisal well in Sindh

Sri Lanka showing signs of recovery but challenges remain, says IMF

Gold price per tola increases Rs1,300 in Pakistan

4-0: New Zealand chase down Pakistan to win fourth T20 international

Oil heads for weekly gain as Middle East tensions support

Israel bombs Gaza amid disagreements with US over possibility of Palestinian state

Read more stories