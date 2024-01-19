AIRLINK 54.92 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (2.27%)
Five people killed in India’s northeastern Manipur

Reuters Published 19 Jan, 2024 12:46pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

At least five people were killed in the latest violent attacks in India’s troubled north-eastern state of Manipur, media reported on Friday.

Four people from the Meitei community were killed by armed men on Thursday while they were tilling a farm, the Hindustan Times newspaper reported, while another Meitei was killed in a separate gunfight in the Imphal West district of the state.

The media did not say who the attackers were.

At least 180 people have died since fierce fighting broke out between members of the majority Meitei and minority Kuki communities in the state in May, following a court order suggesting privileges granted to Kukis also be extended to Meiteis.

On Wednesday, two police personnel were killed in another attack by armed militants.

Gunmen open fire on villagers in India’s Manipur, 3 killed

Manipur, bordering Myanmar, is among the smallest states in India with a population of 3.2 million people.

Of its residents, 16% are Kukis, who live in the hills and receive economic benefits and quotas for government jobs and education, while 53% are Meiteis, who control the more prosperous lowlands.

