PSMA clarification

LAHORE: Pakistan Sugar Mills Association (PSMA) while referring to a news item appeared in a section of a press clarified that letter quoted regarding the import of raw sugar written by Chairman KP Region reflects his personal opinion.

”It may not be considered as the consensus view of Pakistan Sugar Mills Association. Asim Ghani Usman being Chairman of Pakistan Sugar Mills Association Centre has the mandate to project the point of view of PSMA as whole. If any zonal chairman writes a letter, it can only be considered as his personal opinion,” said a spokesperson of Pakistan Sugar Mills Association Centre here on Thursday.

