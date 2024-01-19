AIRLINK 53.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-2.81%)
BOP 6.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.96%)
CNERGY 4.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-4.5%)
DFML 13.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-4.52%)
DGKC 71.73 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-1.47%)
FCCL 18.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.21%)
FFBL 28.33 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.46%)
FFL 10.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.31%)
GGL 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.38%)
HBL 114.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-0.74%)
HUBC 115.97 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-0.86%)
HUMNL 6.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.31%)
KEL 5.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.44%)
KOSM 4.26 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.9%)
MLCF 38.18 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.54%)
OGDC 124.21 Decreased By ▼ -1.91 (-1.51%)
PAEL 21.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-2.65%)
PIAA 11.56 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (9.57%)
PIBTL 6.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.13%)
PPL 122.14 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-1.18%)
PRL 27.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.73%)
PTC 14.26 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.59%)
SEARL 51.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.07%)
SNGP 73.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.5%)
SSGC 11.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.07%)
TELE 7.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.37%)
TPLP 12.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.33%)
TRG 77.69 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.9%)
UNITY 22.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.94%)
WTL 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.52%)
BR100 6,482 Decreased By -45.2 (-0.69%)
BR30 22,990 Decreased By -251.7 (-1.08%)
KSE100 63,202 Decreased By -364.9 (-0.57%)
KSE30 21,240 Decreased By -113.8 (-0.53%)
Chip, megacap stocks power gains on Nasdaq, S&P 500

Reuters Published 19 Jan, 2024 05:37am

NEW YORK: The benchmark Nasdaq and S&P 500 jumped on Thursday, recouping recent losses on a boost from chip and megacap stocks, as investors scouted for clues on whether the Fed’s rate cuts were imminent and assessed a mixed bag of corporate earnings.

US-listed shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSMC) jumped 8.0%, after the world’s largest contract semiconductor maker projected a more-than 20% growth in 2024 revenue, on booming demand for high-end chips used in artificial intelligence applications.

Advanced Micro Devices surged 2.4% to notch a record high, while Nvidia, Microchip Technology and Marvell Technology rose between 3.1% and 5.4%.

The Philadelphia SE semiconductor index rose 3.2%, inching closer to its record high, hit in December 2023.

Megacaps such as Microsoft, Amazon.com and Meta Platforms also gained between 1.1% and 2.0%.

Apple climbed 3.2%, after BofA Global Research upgraded the stock to “buy” from “neutral”, marking the iPhone-maker’s first rating upgrade this year.

The information technology index jumped 2.0% to hit a record high, while the rate-sensitive real estate and utilities sectors lost 0.9% and 1.4%, respectively, keeping the S&P 500’s gains in check.

The healthcare index declined 0.8%, to an over two-week low, dragged down by an 11.4% drop in Humana, as the health insurer forecast fourth-quarter medical costs to be higher than previously expected.

Peer UnitedHealth also lost 2.9%, weighing on the blue-chip Dow.

Data showed the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits fell last week to a late-2022 low, suggesting a likely solid job growth in January.

“There’s still uncertainty around where we are in the broader business cycle, which is driving volatility both in the rates and equity markets, and a lot of that hinges on where inflation and the Fed will go,” said Dylan Kremer, chief investment officer at Certuity.

The Federal Reserve is walking a tightrope to rein in inflation without causing a growth slowdown, as the US central bank’s “Beige Book” report, a snapshot of the economy’s health, showed economic activity saw little or no change from December through early January.

Traders now see a 56% chance for a 25-basis-point rate cut in March, lower from an over-80% probability a month ago, according to the CME Group’s FedWatch Tool.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq had closed lower for two sessions on Wednesday, following a strong December retail sales figure and as policymakers continue to talk down hopes for an early start to rate cuts.

Investors will parse comments by Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic, a voting member this year, later in the day.

At 11:24 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 18.69 points, or 0.05%, at 37,247.98, the S&P 500 was up 22.54 points, or 0.48%, at 4,761.75, and the Nasdaq Composite was up 176.08 points, or 1.19%, at 15,031.70.

Chip, megacap stocks power gains on Nasdaq, S&P 500

