AIRLINK 53.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-2.81%)
BOP 6.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.96%)
CNERGY 4.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-4.5%)
DFML 13.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-4.52%)
DGKC 71.73 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-1.47%)
FCCL 18.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.21%)
FFBL 28.33 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.46%)
FFL 10.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.31%)
GGL 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.38%)
HBL 114.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-0.74%)
HUBC 115.97 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-0.86%)
HUMNL 6.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.31%)
KEL 5.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.44%)
KOSM 4.26 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.9%)
MLCF 38.18 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.54%)
OGDC 124.21 Decreased By ▼ -1.91 (-1.51%)
PAEL 21.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-2.65%)
PIAA 11.56 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (9.57%)
PIBTL 6.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.13%)
PPL 122.14 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-1.18%)
PRL 27.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.73%)
PTC 14.26 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.59%)
SEARL 51.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.07%)
SNGP 73.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.5%)
SSGC 11.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.07%)
TELE 7.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.37%)
TPLP 12.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.33%)
TRG 77.69 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.9%)
UNITY 22.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.94%)
WTL 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.52%)
BR100 6,482 Decreased By -45.2 (-0.69%)
BR30 22,990 Decreased By -251.7 (-1.08%)
KSE100 63,202 Decreased By -364.9 (-0.57%)
KSE30 21,240 Decreased By -113.8 (-0.53%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 19, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-01-19

(AGEGA)-Federal holds protest demo at MoF and MoH

Recorder Report Published 19 Jan, 2024 05:37am

ISLAMABAD: The All Government Employees Grand Alliance (AGEGA)-Federal protested outside the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Housing on Thursday.

The protest was attended by the leaders of all the small and big organisations and associations involved in AGEGA Federal, along with the employees of the Secretariat.

The members of the Federal Secretariat Employees' Corps Committee hosted the event which was led by Rehman Ali Bajwa, chief coordinator AGEGA Pakistan.

Bajwa criticised the so-called reforms, hostile to employees, pension reforms, leave encashment census, non-payment of arrears of employees, changes in housing rules of federal employees, and abolition of 15-2B.

He warned the government that if there is an attempt to snatch the rights of the employees, there will be a strong reaction from AGEGA's platform. Which can also be in the form of sit-ins and locking of offices, he added.

Bajwa described the process of privatization of various departments as harmful to the country, adding instead of privatizing the departments, steps should be taken to improve management.

Bajwa urged the government to increase the Pay and Pension Commission to increase the disparity reduction allowance by 70 percent and medical, conveyance and house allowances by 100 percent.

Bajwa demanded from the government that despite the issuance of clear orders for the regularisation of the employees, those departments which have not yet regularised the employees should be obliged to regularise the employees soon and remedy the deprivation found among the employees.

A clear message has been given to the Ministry of Housing that if instead of giving relief to the employees, they try to recognise the loss under the proposed law, then the government employees will boycott the elections to be held in 2024. He said that all our employees are united on one platform and will defend their legitimate and constitutional rights in any case while remaining peaceful.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

MOF AGEGA MoH

(AGEGA)-Federal holds protest demo at MoF and MoH

$5.968bn borrowed from multiple sources during 1HFY

Gwadar coal-fired project: Inter-ministerial committee formed to review progress

Vulnerability of economy: Shamshad highlights five critical areas

PIDE webinar: Economist talks of GDP decline during BJP rule

FBR probe against PSW concludes: No revenue loss in ‘unlawful’ clearance of $847m goods

PM witnesses signing of Pak-Dubai inter-govt framework agreements

Meeting with trade officials lined up: MoC

Muzaffarabad: CCoE may allow ministry to undertake water project

Senate panel told: Gwadar Port rail connectivity with ML-1, Quetta enters 2nd phase

Tax on banks: FBR mulling hiring legal counsel

Read more stories