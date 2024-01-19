KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (January 18, 2024).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 63,202.40 High: 63,579.97 Low: 62,528.56 Net Change: 364.94 Volume (000): 235,315 Value (000): 10,113,035 Makt Cap (000) 2,081,114,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 13,985.01 NET CH (-) 391.89 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,523.97 NET CH (-) 50.62 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 15,371.76 NET CH (-) 45.32 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 14,176.60 NET CH (-) 162.92 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,202.46 NET CH (-) 26.7 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,818.22 NET CH (-) 20.02 ------------------------------------ As on: 18-January-2024 ====================================

