Markets Print 2024-01-19

BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (January 18, 2024). ==================================== BR...
Recorder Report Published 19 Jan, 2024 05:37am

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (January 18, 2024).

====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
             BRINDEX100             
====================================
Day Close:                 63,202.40
High:                      63,579.97
Low:                       62,528.56
Net Change:                   364.94
Volume (000):                235,315
Value (000):              10,113,035
Makt Cap (000)         2,081,114,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 13,985.01
NET CH                    (-) 391.89
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  6,523.97
NET CH                     (-) 50.62
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 15,371.76
NET CH                     (-) 45.32
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 14,176.60
NET CH                    (-) 162.92
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  6,202.46
NET CH                      (-) 26.7
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  3,818.22
NET CH                     (-) 20.02
------------------------------------
As on:               18-January-2024
====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.

For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

