BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (January 18, 2024).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 63,202.40
High: 63,579.97
Low: 62,528.56
Net Change: 364.94
Volume (000): 235,315
Value (000): 10,113,035
Makt Cap (000) 2,081,114,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 13,985.01
NET CH (-) 391.89
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,523.97
NET CH (-) 50.62
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 15,371.76
NET CH (-) 45.32
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 14,176.60
NET CH (-) 162.92
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,202.46
NET CH (-) 26.7
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,818.22
NET CH (-) 20.02
------------------------------------
As on: 18-January-2024
====================================
