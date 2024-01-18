AIRLINK 53.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-2.81%)
Biden says Iran-Pakistan clash shows Iran is not ‘well-liked’ in region

Reuters Published January 18, 2024

WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden said on Thursday that the clashes between Iran and Pakistan this week show that Iran is not “well-liked” in the region.

The development comes after Pakistan launched strikes against hideouts inside Iran used by what it called “terrorists responsible for recent attacks in Pakistan”, two days after Tehran said it struck the bases of Jaish al-Adl group within Pakistani territory.

ISPR gives detailed account of strikes in Iran, says ‘dialogue and cooperation prudent’

“As you can see Iran is not particularly well liked in the region and where that goes, we’re working on now. I don’t know where that goes,” Biden said.

