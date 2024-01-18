Casper Ruud lives to fight another day after five-set grind at Australian Open

MELBOURNE: Three-time Grand Slam finalist Casper Ruud admitted Thursday he was lucky to still be in the Australian Open after being pushed to five sets in a gripping third-round clash.

The 11th seed was taken to the edge by Australian Max Purcell, who had never been beyond the second round of a major before but was lifted by the boisterous home fans.

Ruud, the top-ranked Norwegian in history after reaching a career-high two by making the 2022 US Open final, finally ground him down 6-3, 6-7 (5/7), 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (10/7) after nearly four hours of intense tennis.

“I think it was an incredible match and it could have gone both ways,” said the 11th seed.

“Max has taken his tennis to a new level and I wish him the best of success in the year to come.

“He plays fast and is one of the most unorthodox players these days and it’s tough. He made it hard and luckily in the end it went in my favour.”

The Australian world number 45 is one of the few players still relying on serve-and-volley and he repeatedly attacked the net to push himself to the brink of a stunning upset.

Ruud ultimately held on to set up a tough third-round clash with British 19th seed Cameron Norrie, who battled from two sets down to overcome Italian qualifier Giulio Zeppieri.