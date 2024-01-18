AIRLINK 54.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.07%)
BOP 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.5%)
CNERGY 4.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-5.35%)
DFML 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-4.03%)
DGKC 71.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.65%)
FCCL 18.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.8%)
FFBL 28.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.35%)
FFL 10.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.11%)
GGL 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.38%)
HBL 114.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.48%)
HUBC 115.78 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.03%)
HUMNL 6.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.46%)
KEL 5.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.34%)
KOSM 4.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.98%)
MLCF 37.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.53%)
OGDC 124.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.62 (-1.28%)
PAEL 21.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.78%)
PIAA 10.84 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.75%)
PIBTL 6.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.28%)
PPL 122.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-0.93%)
PRL 27.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-2.05%)
PTC 13.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.36%)
SEARL 51.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.32%)
SNGP 72.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-1.25%)
SSGC 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.9%)
TELE 7.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.75%)
TPLP 12.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.49%)
TRG 76.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.26%)
UNITY 22.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.16%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.27%)
BR100 6,473 Decreased By -54.1 (-0.83%)
BR30 22,955 Decreased By -285.9 (-1.23%)
KSE100 63,129 Decreased By -438.5 (-0.69%)
KSE30 21,236 Decreased By -118.4 (-0.55%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 18, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

World number one Swiatek survives huge Collins scare

Reuters Published 18 Jan, 2024 11:00am
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

MELBOURNE: World number one Iga Swiatek battled back from two breaks down in the final set to beat Danielle Collins 6-4 3-6 6-4 on Thursday and reach the third round of the Australian Open for the fifth successive year.

Collins might be ranked 62nd in the world but has a good record at Melbourne Park and beat Swiatek in the semi-finals two years ago before going on to lose to Ash Barty in the title-decider.

Four-times Grand Slam champion Swiatek has an excellent record against lower-ranked players but really had to dig deep into her reserves to overcome Collins in a dramatic but scrappy three-hour contest on Rod Laver Arena.

The 30-year-old Collins faltered in her serve at key moments in the match and Swiatek found her best tennis late in the decisive set to move onto a third-round clash with Czech Linda Noskova.

“Oh my god, honestly, I was already at the airport,” said Swiatek, whose run to the 2022 semis was her best showing at Melbourne Park. “I wanted to fight until the end, she played perfectly but it would be hard for anybody to keep that level so I wanted to be ready when mistakes were going to come from the other side.

“I wanted to push then and I did that at the end and I’m really proud of myself because it wasn’t easy.”

Collins drew first blood with a break for 3-1 in the opening set but Swiatek broke straight back to love and the match was locked up at 3-3 when a shower interrupted play for half an hour as the roof was closed.

Swiatek came out firing on the resumption, racing around the court to win four straight games to lock up the first set and go a break up in the second.

Iga Swiatek suppresses Sofia Kenin challenge to reach second round

That seemed to galvanise Collins and the 30-year-old American ramped up the speed of her groundstrokes to rattle off the next five games and serve for the second set.

“I felt I had the momentum going and she suddenly started playing two times faster,” Swiatek recalled.

“I had no idea how to react to that for a couple of games but I just came back and thought the only thing I can focus on is myself.”

Five double faults helped Swiatek save four set-points and the Pole fought off another on her own serve before Collins finally got over the line at the sixth attempt to level up the contest after more than two hours on court.

Collins was by no means done yet and two breaks gave her a 4-1 lead in the decider but that was as good as it got for the American, who raced straight off court at the end and later announced she would be retiring this year.

“I lost 6-4 in the third to one of the best players in the world, and she played some great tennis. Left it all on the court,” Collins said. “I don’t really know exactly when, but this will be my last season and I’m really looking forward to that.”

Swiatek saw two match points saved in the final game but finally sealed the deal when she seized on a Collins dropshot and sent a sizzling backhand down the line.

Australian Open Iga Swiatek

Comments

1000 characters

World number one Swiatek survives huge Collins scare

Stocks plummet at PSX as Pakistan-Iran tensions take toll

Intra-day update: rupee appreciates marginally against US dollar

Suzuki Motor Corp decides to buy back PSMC shares at Rs609

IMF’s Gopinath warns central banks against fuelling market hopes for rapid interest rate cuts

Israeli forces kill 60 Palestinians in Gaza, military says in ‘daily round-up’

Oil prices up on OPEC demand estimate, Mideast tensions and US output

Google CEO tells employees to expect more job cuts this year

PM says growth ‘will be slow but sustainable’

330MW Thar coal-fired project: PPIB to conduct ICB for sale of power to KE sans GoP guarantee

Ashgabat: In historic first, shipment under TIR convention cleared

Read more stories