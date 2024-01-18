AIRLINK 54.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-1.89%)
BOP 6.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.18%)
CNERGY 4.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.71%)
DFML 14.44 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.42%)
DGKC 71.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.51%)
FCCL 18.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.8%)
FFBL 28.49 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.03%)
FFL 10.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.25%)
GGL 10.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.33%)
HBL 114.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.44%)
HUBC 115.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.85%)
HUMNL 6.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.23%)
KEL 5.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.8%)
KOSM 4.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.49%)
MLCF 37.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.8%)
OGDC 125.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-0.49%)
PAEL 21.91 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.27%)
PIAA 10.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.37%)
PIBTL 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.71%)
PPL 123.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.08%)
PRL 28.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.78%)
PTC 13.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.65%)
SEARL 52.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.48%)
SNGP 73.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.54%)
SSGC 11.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.58%)
TELE 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.5%)
TPLP 12.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 76.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
UNITY 23.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.26%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.76%)
BR100 6,480 Decreased By -46.9 (-0.72%)
BR30 23,043 Decreased By -198.7 (-0.86%)
KSE100 63,247 Decreased By -320.2 (-0.5%)
KSE30 21,240 Decreased By -114.7 (-0.54%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 18, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
BR Research

FDI in 1HFY24

BR Research Published 18 Jan, 2024 09:04am

The recent data released by the central bank shows that FDI in the country during December 2023 jacked up by 60 percent month-on-month, and by over six times on a year-on-year basis. Overall, during the first six months of FY24, FDI in the country stood at $863 million with a growth of 35 percent year-on-year. However, before one can celebrate the growth in FDI for Dec-23, it must be known that the net FDI growth comprised of no growth in FDI inflows and a significant decline in FDI outflows.

Country-wise, China continued to be the largest foreign investor in Pakistan – though its share has been declining over time when compared to the peak CPEC era. China with a share of around 34 percent in 1HFY24 FDI, saw its contribution come down by around 12 percent in 1HFY24 versus 1HFY23. The key contributors to FDI in 1HFY24 were Hong Kong which saw its FDI to Pakistan rise on a year-on-year basis, while FDI from the UK remained more or less the same during the period.

Challenges for FDI in the country remain. The global investment landscape right now is as tricky as it could get. While GlobalData’s greenfield FDI projects database showed that the greenfield FDI projects were expected to be lower by one-fourth in 2023, the investment landscape is still categorized for cautious optimism in 2024. In the new year, the key inclinations that will decide the growth route for global FDI will be based on the ongoing (and escalating) geopolitical conflicts; global growth and inflation; increased readiness towards artificial intelligence and big data; climate change, sustainability and focus on renewable energy, etc. All these leave the investment environment volatile; and for a country like Pakistan that is already grappling with structural challenges and internal instability, attracting investors will be an uphill task.

FDI FDI inflows FDI growth FDI in Pakistan

Comments

1000 characters

FDI in 1HFY24

Industrialisation: Pakistan needs to be more competitive, attractive: PM

330MW Thar coal-fired project: PPIB to conduct ICB for sale of power to KE sans GoP guarantee

12 vaccine preventable diseases: ECC approves Rs3.568bn TSG for immunisation

Iran missile strikes: Pakistan recalls envoy

Senate panel recommends SOEs bill

PL rate on HOBC fuel kept unchanged

Chairman tells Senate panel on finance: Govt asked to implement FBR restructuring within 30 days

Ashgabat: In historic first, shipment under TIR convention cleared

Rs55bn payment to SECMC: PD not paying heed to PMO’s and MoF’s dispatches

Gohar to discuss prospects of raw sugar import with PSMA

Read more stories