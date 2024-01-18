‘PPP initiates energetic poll campaign’: Sharjeel says ‘dirty tactics’ won’t be tolerated

LAHORE: Addressing at a press conference in Lahore, Sharjeel Inam Memon stated that the People’s Party has initiated an energetic election campaign. Dirty tactics will not be tolerated.

The People’s Party strictly adheres to the Constitution and law. We are the party that bestowed the Constitution upon Pakistan. The People’s Party is engaged in serious politics.

Sharjeel Inam Memon mentioned that the People’s Party has entered the arena with a manifesto focusing on providing the best health facilities for the people. To improve the economy, the People’s Party will implement emergency measures once in power. By executing Bilawal Bhutto’s 10-point agenda, the country will experience development.

He expressed that our brothers and sisters from Punjab are seeking medical treatment in Sindh. During the PTI regime, people faced reprisals. Bilawal Bhutto is set to organize the largest rally in Lahore’s history on January 21.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024