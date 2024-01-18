AIRLINK 54.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-2.23%)
BOP 6.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.56%)
CNERGY 4.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.5%)
DFML 14.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
DGKC 71.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-1.79%)
FCCL 18.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.6%)
FFBL 28.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.25%)
FFL 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.02%)
GGL 10.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HBL 114.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-0.86%)
HUBC 115.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-1.48%)
HUMNL 6.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.23%)
KEL 5.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.62%)
KOSM 4.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.2%)
MLCF 37.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.06%)
OGDC 124.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.62 (-1.28%)
PAEL 21.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIAA 10.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.13%)
PIBTL 6.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.99%)
PPL 122.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.57%)
PRL 27.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.38%)
PTC 13.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.22%)
SEARL 52.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.8%)
SNGP 72.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.75%)
SSGC 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.07%)
TELE 8.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.37%)
TPLP 12.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.41%)
TRG 76.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-1.29%)
UNITY 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.86%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.52%)
BR100 6,469 Decreased By -57.9 (-0.89%)
BR30 22,976 Decreased By -265.5 (-1.14%)
KSE100 63,087 Decreased By -480.5 (-0.76%)
KSE30 21,191 Decreased By -163.5 (-0.77%)
‘PPP initiates energetic poll campaign’: Sharjeel says ‘dirty tactics’ won’t be tolerated

Press Release Published 18 Jan, 2024 05:54am

LAHORE: Addressing at a press conference in Lahore, Sharjeel Inam Memon stated that the People’s Party has initiated an energetic election campaign. Dirty tactics will not be tolerated.

The People’s Party strictly adheres to the Constitution and law. We are the party that bestowed the Constitution upon Pakistan. The People’s Party is engaged in serious politics.

Sharjeel Inam Memon mentioned that the People’s Party has entered the arena with a manifesto focusing on providing the best health facilities for the people. To improve the economy, the People’s Party will implement emergency measures once in power. By executing Bilawal Bhutto’s 10-point agenda, the country will experience development.

He expressed that our brothers and sisters from Punjab are seeking medical treatment in Sindh. During the PTI regime, people faced reprisals. Bilawal Bhutto is set to organize the largest rally in Lahore’s history on January 21.

