Theft of railway material: PR police registers 3401 cases, arrests 3913 accused

LAHORE: Pakistan Railways Police during the year 2023 in an exceptional performance registered 3401 cases against those who violated the laws in railways jurisdiction and arrested 3913 accused in this context. 1047 accused were arrested and 800 cases were registered against those who were involved in the theft of railway material and railway property of worth about Rs.40.77 million was recovered from them.

Similarly, 927 cases were registered against those who illegally encroached on railway land and 973 accused were arrested in these cases. Likewise, in a joint operation against illegal occupants of railway land about 161.226 acres of land worth Rs.6824.353 million was vacated; the railway land comprises of 76.369 acres commercial, 65.440 acres agricultural and 19.417 acres residential property, respectively.

200 cases were registered against drug dealers and smugglers and 202 accused were arrested.

During the year 2023, 118 kg of drugs and 923 bottles of liquor were recovered from them. 74 cases were registered against illegal hawkers on trains and platforms and a fine of Rs.21000 was deposited in the National treasury.

In the year 2023, around 120 judicial and police fugitives were arrested. Similarly, 97 cases were registered against those who attempted to smuggle and transport illegal arms through trains and 97 accused were arrested in this regard.

According to the details, during the year 2023, all eight divisions of the Railways Police registered 3401 cases. In this context, 571 in Peshawar Division, 526 Rawalpindi, 1009 Lahore, 171 Mughalpura (Workshops), 466 Multan, 165 Sukkur, 445 Karachi, and 48 cases in Quetta division were registered.

