World Print 2024-01-18

23 dead in Thai fireworks factory explosion

AFP Published 18 Jan, 2024 05:54am

BANGKOK: Twenty-three people have died after an explosion at a fireworks factory in central Thailand on Wednesday, the provincial governor said.

Images shared by the local rescue service showed metal debris littered on the ground, and a huge plume of black smoke.

The blast occurred at around 3:00 pm (0800 GMT) near Sala Khao township, in central Suphan Buri province.

“We received reports from EOD team that there were 23 confirmed dead,” Nattapat Suwanprateep, Suphan Buri province governor, told AFP, referencing the Explosive Ordinance Disposal group.

There was no indication of what may have caused the explosion.

However, Nattapat said officials were investigating what may have triggered the incident.

“The factory was operating legally with valid licences,” he said.

Police officers said the surrounding area had not been damaged.

Thailand Thai fireworks factory

