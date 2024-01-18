UN chief warns Israel-Lebanon war would be ‘disaster’

DAVOS: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday warned that a “full-fledged confrontation” between Israel and Lebanon would be a “total disaster” amid fears of a wider war.

Addressing the World Economic Forum in the Swiss Alpine resort of Davos, Guterres reiterated his call for an “immediate humanitarian ceasefire” in Gaza.

Fighting has ravaged Gaza since Hamas’s unprecedented October 7 attacks on Israel.

Since then, the Lebanese-Israeli border has witnessed a near daily exchange of fire between Israel’s army and Lebanon’s Shiite movement Hezbollah, a Hamas ally.

“The spillover that is already taking place, the risk of a full-fledged confrontation in Lebanon, it would be a total disaster. We need to avoid it at all cost,” Guterres said.