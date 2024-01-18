AIRLINK 54.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-1.46%)
BOP 6.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.34%)
CNERGY 4.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.36%)
DFML 14.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
DGKC 71.61 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-1.63%)
FCCL 18.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.87%)
FFBL 28.31 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.39%)
FFL 10.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.15%)
GGL 10.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.57%)
HBL 114.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.44%)
HUBC 115.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-1.27%)
HUMNL 6.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.23%)
KEL 5.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.8%)
KOSM 4.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.2%)
MLCF 37.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.27%)
OGDC 124.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-1.24%)
PAEL 21.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.23%)
PIAA 10.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.27%)
PIBTL 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.71%)
PPL 123.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-0.48%)
PRL 28.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.99%)
PTC 13.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.51%)
SEARL 52.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.86%)
SNGP 72.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.09%)
SSGC 11.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.16%)
TELE 7.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.62%)
TPLP 12.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.41%)
TRG 76.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.52%)
UNITY 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.72%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.76%)
BR100 6,461 Decreased By -65.5 (-1%)
BR30 22,961 Decreased By -280.3 (-1.21%)
KSE100 63,136 Decreased By -431.2 (-0.68%)
KSE30 21,204 Decreased By -150.3 (-0.7%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 18, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World Print 2024-01-18

UN chief warns Israel-Lebanon war would be ‘disaster’

AFP Published 18 Jan, 2024 05:54am

DAVOS: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday warned that a “full-fledged confrontation” between Israel and Lebanon would be a “total disaster” amid fears of a wider war.

Addressing the World Economic Forum in the Swiss Alpine resort of Davos, Guterres reiterated his call for an “immediate humanitarian ceasefire” in Gaza.

Fighting has ravaged Gaza since Hamas’s unprecedented October 7 attacks on Israel.

Since then, the Lebanese-Israeli border has witnessed a near daily exchange of fire between Israel’s army and Lebanon’s Shiite movement Hezbollah, a Hamas ally.

“The spillover that is already taking place, the risk of a full-fledged confrontation in Lebanon, it would be a total disaster. We need to avoid it at all cost,” Guterres said.

Antonio Guterres World Economic Forum Gaza Hamas Lebanese Israeli border

Comments

1000 characters

UN chief warns Israel-Lebanon war would be ‘disaster’

Industrialisation: Pakistan needs to be more competitive, attractive: PM

330MW Thar coal-fired project: PPIB to conduct ICB for sale of power to KE sans GoP guarantee

12 vaccine preventable diseases: ECC approves Rs3.568bn TSG for immunisation

Iran missile strikes: Pakistan recalls envoy

Senate panel recommends SOEs bill

PL rate on HOBC fuel kept unchanged

Chairman tells Senate panel on finance: Govt asked to implement FBR restructuring within 30 days

Ashgabat: In historic first, shipment under TIR convention cleared

Rs55bn payment to SECMC: PD not paying heed to PMO’s and MoF’s dispatches

Gohar to discuss prospects of raw sugar import with PSMA

Read more stories