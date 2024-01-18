AIRLINK 55.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.72%)
Visit to sacred religious places: OGDCL organises draw to select members from Christian, Hindu communities

Recorder Report Published 18 Jan, 2024 05:54am

ISLAMABAD: In a display of commitment to diversity and inclusion, the Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) on Wednesday organised a draw to select members from the Christian and Hindu communities for special visits to their respective sacred religious places.

The draw was conducted here at the OGDCL Head Office Islamabad in the presence of OGDCL CBA leaders, members from both communities and OGDCL senior management.

Seven deserving members from the Christian community were selected for a trip to the Vatican City, with an additional five persons placed on the waiting list.

The lucky employees were selected from a list of 78 employees of the company from the Christian community.

Meanwhile, one member from the Hindu community was chosen for a special visit to Hindu sacred places, while two others were placed on the waiting list. They were selected from a list of 27 employees of the company from the Hindu community.

This initiative underscored the OGDCL’s commitment to creating an inclusive workplace where every individual feels valued and respected.

The OGDCL extended best wishes to the selected employees. The company is committed to upholding the principles of diversity, unity, and inclusivity in the workplace.

