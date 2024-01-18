AIRLINK 54.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-2.23%)
Digitisation of 10 major schemes completed: LDA

Recorder Report Published 18 Jan, 2024 05:54am

LAHORE: Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Director General Muhammad Ali Randhawa has said that they have completed the digitisation of its 10 major schemes while the work is in progress on the rest of schemes.

He expressed these views during the visit of a 5-member delegation headed by Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) Director General Saif Anwar Jappa to the LDA office on Wednesday. DIG Technical Procurement Police Captain Syed Hamad Abid (retd) and senior LDA, NESPAK and TEPA officials were also present on this occasion.

The LDA DG while giving a briefing about the ongoing reforms in LDA said all the wings of LDA were being transformed on modern lines and the basic aim of IT-based reforms was to facilitate the public service delivery of services for the citizens.

On this occasion, the RDA delegation was also briefed about the successful model of various signal-free corridors in the city. The delegation was briefed that the busy roads like Jinnah Hospital to Peco Road and Nazria-e-Pakistan Road have been transformed into completely signal-free and remodeling of U-turns and signal-free corridors are helping traffic flow. They were further told that several steps have been taken by LDA and TEPA to improve traffic flow around the busiest points of the city.

The RDA delegation said they will benefit from the experiences of LDA to improve the traffic flow at the busy points of Rawalpindi. Later, the delegation also visited LDA One Window and sifting cell. The delegation members were briefed about ongoing reforms at One Window Cell in detail. They were told that LDA One Window Cell was following the best working model and digitisation of the records was benefiting the common citizens.

