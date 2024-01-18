AIRLINK 54.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-2.25%)
Jan 18, 2024
Pakistan Print 2024-01-18

PTI condemns Iran’s unprovoked violation of Pak airspace

Recorder Report Published 18 Jan, 2024 05:54am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Wednesday strongly condemned Iran’s unprovoked violation of Pakistan’s airspace, terming it an irresponsible and reprehensible act which would sabotage the possibilities of much-needed unity among the Muslim Ummah at this hour of need.

A notification issued by the PTI central media department said that Iran attempted to ruin the prospects of an inevitable harmony and unity among the Ummahwith an unprovoked violation of Pakistan’s sovereignty.

The party sought an immediate explanation from the unconstitutional, illegal, unrepresentative and unelected government for its complete failure to safeguard the integrity, security and defence of Pakistan.

It pointed out that after India and Afghanistan, the serious deterioration of relations with Iran is very concerning and worrisome which speaks volumes about our failed foreign and defence policies.

In February 2019, when the arch-enemy India tried to violate Pakistan's land and airspace, the then prime minister Imran Khan provided strong political leadership and gave a prompt and befitting reply to the enemy, it said, adding no one would have dared to challenge the integrity and sovereignty of Pakistan if the power were in the hands of the elected leadership.

It lamented that in the absence of an elected democratic government, after the internal instability and economic collapse, threats to the integrity, security, defence as well as sovereignty of Pakistan were a cause of great concern for every Pakistani.

It urged that the “puppet” interim government should inform the nation about its strategy to protect Pakistan from this kind of external aggression.

It stressed that the time was ripe to shun the tactics of sowing the seeds of discord and disunity by tampering with the constitution.

