Most Gulf markets retreat on interest rate cut worries

Reuters Published 17 Jan, 2024 07:16pm
Photo: Reuters
Most stock markets in the Gulf ended lower on Wednesday, in line with global shares, as investors struggled with the possibility that the U.S. Federal Reserve may not cut interest rates as soon as previously expected.

Fed Governor Christopher Waller said the U.S. is “within striking distance” of the central bank’s 2% inflation goal, but it should not rush toward cuts in its benchmark interest rate until it is clear that lower inflation will sustain.

The Fed has left the policy rate in the current range of 5.25% to 5.5% since July.

Most Gulf currencies are pegged to the dollar and any monetary policy change in the United States is usually mimicked by Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index eased 0.1%, hit by a 0.6% fall in oil giant Saudi Aramco.

Oil - which fuels the Gulf’s economy - fell more than $1 as economic growth in China, the world’s second-largest crude user, slightly missed expectations, raising concerns about future demand, while U.S. dollar strength dented investors’ risk appetite.

The Qatari benchmark declined 0.9%, weighed down by a 2.6% slide in petrochemical maker Industries Qatar and a 1.5% drop in Qatar National Bank, the Gulf’s biggest lender.

In Abu Dhabi, the index closed 0.4% lower, hit by a 0.9% fall in conglomerate International Holding.

Dubai’s main share index, however, reversed early losses to finish 0.2% higher, helped by a 1.6% increase in Dubai Electricity and Water Authority.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt’s blue-chip index fell 0.7%, retreating from record highs it hit in the previous session, with Commercial International Bank losing 1.8%.

=========================================
 SAUDI ARABIA     eased 0.1% to 12,063
 ABU DHABI        lost 0.4% to 9,724
 DUBAI            added 0.2% to 4,091
 QATAR            dropped 0.9% to 10,402
 EGYPT            down 0.7% to 26,758
 BAHRAIN          was up 0.1% to 1,988
 OMAN             fell 0.2% to 4,590
 KUWAIT           down 0.2% to 7,947
=========================================
