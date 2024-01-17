AIRLINK 55.93 Decreased By ▼ -2.57 (-4.39%)
Rohit stars as India down Afghanistan in second Super Over

AFP Published January 17, 2024
BENGALURU: India edged Afghanistan in a dramatic second Super Over to sweep the Twenty20 series after the third match ended in a tie following Rohit Sharma’s record-setting century on Wednesday.

The India captain became the first batsman to hit five T20 international tons as his unbeaten 121 off 69 balls powered the hosts to 212-4 in Bengaluru after they had slipped to 22-4.

But Afghanistan put up a spirited show as Gulbadin Naib hit an unbeaten 55 off 23 balls to steer his side to 212-6, taking two off the final delivery to level the scores.

The Super Over was also tied after Afghanistan made 16 and India got the same score as the situation brought back memories of the 2019 50-over World Cup final between England and New Zealand.

The final at the Lord’s had ended level even after the Super Over and England won the trophy on a greater number of boundaries, prompting a rule change.

Afghanistan reach 172 after Naib fifty in India T20

India made 11-1 in the second Super Over with Rohit scoring all the runs off the opening three balls. Indian spinner Ravi Bishnoi conceded just one run and picked up two wickets to seal the game.

Earlier Rohit, out for a duck in the opening two wins, struck 11 fours and eight sixes and put on 190 runs with Rinku Singh, who hit 69 not out off 39 balls.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran scored 50 each to put on 93 runs for the first wicket and set up the chase.

Mohammad Nabi smashed a quickfire 34 to keep his side in the hunt and Naib got 18 runs off the final over from fast bowler Mukesh Kumar to tie the match.

Spinner Washington Sundar stood out with figures of 3-18 but the evening belonged to Rohit, who reigned supreme after he won the toss and elected to bat first.

Rohit went past Australia’s Glenn Maxwell and Suryakumar Yadav – both with four T20 tons.

It was raining sixes in the final five overs when India plundered 103 runs. Rohit and the left-handed Rinku smashed 36 off the final over, which included a six off a no-ball.

The hosts, who clinched the series after two wins, played their final T20 international before the T20 World Cup in June.

Left-arm quick Fareed Ahmad Malik returned figures of 3-20 and caused early damage with the wickets of Yashasvi Jaiswal (four), Virat Kohli and Sanju Samson, both removed for first-ball ducks.

Rohit rebuilt the innings and then tore into the opposition attack as he surpassed his previous T20 best of 118.

India now host England for five Test matches before the Indian Premier League T20 tournament.

