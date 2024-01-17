AIRLINK 55.93 Decreased By ▼ -2.57 (-4.39%)
BOP 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.08%)
CNERGY 4.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.13%)
DFML 14.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.64%)
DGKC 72.61 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-1.61%)
FCCL 18.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.53%)
FFBL 28.39 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-6.61%)
FFL 10.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.45%)
GGL 10.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.22%)
HBL 115.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-0.71%)
HUBC 117.23 Decreased By ▼ -2.26 (-1.89%)
HUMNL 6.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 5.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.12%)
KOSM 4.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.97%)
MLCF 37.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.79%)
OGDC 126.39 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.18%)
PAEL 22.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.85%)
PIAA 10.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.22%)
PIBTL 7.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.08%)
PPL 123.63 Decreased By ▼ -2.37 (-1.88%)
PRL 28.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-3.22%)
PTC 14.02 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.32%)
SEARL 52.46 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-2%)
SNGP 73.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-0.91%)
SSGC 11.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.32%)
TELE 8.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.84%)
TPLP 12.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.55%)
TRG 77.37 Decreased By ▼ -2.63 (-3.29%)
UNITY 23.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.11%)
WTL 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.92%)
BR100 6,527 Decreased By -16.4 (-0.25%)
BR30 23,241 Decreased By -401.4 (-1.7%)
KSE100 63,567 Decreased By -170.1 (-0.27%)
KSE30 21,354 Decreased By -1.7 (-0.01%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 17, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Kerry says to work on climate after exiting envoy role

AFP Published 17 Jan, 2024 06:04pm

DAVOS: Veteran US diplomat and politician John Kerry said Wednesday he planned to keep working to address climate change including by encouraging the private sector as he steps away from his envoy role.

Kerry said he believed the time was right to move on after the COP28 summit last month in Dubai, where the world for the first time as a whole called for an eventual transition away from fossil fuels responsible for global warming.

“I think we had a terrific outcome in Dubai, and I think it’s a game-changer,” he told AFP at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

“Now we have to make sure that the private sector people really step up,” he said.

US climate envoy Kerry stepping down to help Biden campaign: reports

Kerry said he would “continue to work hard using other tools” on climate.

He said he would be supporting President Joe Biden’s reelection campaign although he would not be taking a formal role.

Biden on taking office in 2021 appointed Kerry to a first cabinet-level role of special envoy on climate. It was a sign of the high priority his administration placed on the issue as the planet shatters warming records and endures increasing numbers of natural disasters.

After he took on the role, Kerry developed an unusually warm relationship with his Chinese counterpart Xie Zhenhua, who even brought his grandson to Dubai to meet the US negotiator.

Kerry welcomed Xie for a long weekend in California before the Dubai summit, culminating in a joint statement between the world’s two largest carbon-emitting nations that helped form a basis for COP28.

Tensions have eased between the United States and China over the past year, but the level of friendliness is highly unusual between the two powers, which have sharp differences on a wide range of issues.

Xie also stepped down after COP28, saying he was retiring.

Kerry, who turned 80 during the Dubai summit, served as secretary of state and a senator and was the Democratic Party’s unsuccessful candidate for president in 2004 against George W. Bush.

As the top diplomat under president Barack Obama, Kerry helped negotiate the breakthrough 2015 Paris climate accord from which Republican president Donald Trump – who is seeking a comeback against Biden – withdrew the United States.

climate change John Kerry World Economic Forum COP28 COP28 summit

Comments

1000 characters

Kerry says to work on climate after exiting envoy role

Iran launches missiles at Jaish al Adl group, Pakistan ‘condemns unprovoked violation of its airspace’

China urges Iran, Pakistan to ‘exercise restraint’ after deadly air strike

LHC upholds rejection of Imran Khan’s nomination papers

Pakistan’s current account posts significant surplus of $397mn in December

Pakistan’s FDI up nearly 35% in first six months of FY24

SBP says Pakistan has received $705.6mn from IMF

UAE has confirmed rollover of $2bn deposits: SBP

Rupee improves marginally, settles at 280.1 against US dollar

KSE-100 succumbs to uncertainty even as bond yields fall

DP World, Pakistan’s JW Holding sign MoU to develop SEZs in Pakistan

Read more stories