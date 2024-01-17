COAS heaps praise on POF Wah

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir visited Pakistan Ordnance Factories (POF) Wah on Tuesday and said that the path to national progress is defined by indigenous and local industries like POF Wah.

The COAS was briefed about the production capabilities of Pakistan Ordnance Factories (POF), its contributions towards fulfilling the defence requirements of the Pakistan Armed Forces and export potential, an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said.

The COAS witnessed a wide range of POF Products including indigenously designed and manufactured new weapons and ammo under test & trials. While addressing the POF officers and staff, COAS appreciated their contributions to the security and economy of the country by making POF the prime defence industry of Pakistan.

“Path to national progress is defined by indigenous and local industries like POF Wah. We will continue to work for self-reliance and the latest technology which is essential towards ensuring reliability and strengthening the defence of Pakistan.” COAS remarked. Earlier on arrival, COAS was received by Chairman POF Wah.