AIRLINK 58.67 Increased By ▲ 2.97 (5.33%)
BOP 6.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.62%)
CNERGY 4.79 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.91%)
DFML 14.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-5.25%)
DGKC 74.19 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.12%)
FCCL 18.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.84%)
FFBL 30.41 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.46%)
FFL 10.76 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 10.93 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.28%)
HBL 116.62 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-1.14%)
HUBC 119.54 Decreased By ▼ -1.77 (-1.46%)
HUMNL 6.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 5.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.52%)
KOSM 4.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.47%)
MLCF 38.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.55%)
OGDC 126.42 Decreased By ▼ -3.08 (-2.38%)
PAEL 22.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.15%)
PIAA 10.80 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (11%)
PIBTL 7.26 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.54%)
PPL 126.65 Decreased By ▼ -4.59 (-3.5%)
PRL 29.21 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.49%)
PTC 13.57 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (9.17%)
SEARL 53.61 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-1.92%)
SNGP 74.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.59%)
SSGC 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.63%)
TELE 8.09 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.8%)
TPLP 12.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.26%)
TRG 79.65 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.82%)
UNITY 23.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.55%)
WTL 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.45%)
BR100 6,543 Decreased By -60.9 (-0.92%)
BR30 23,643 Decreased By -355.2 (-1.48%)
KSE100 63,737 Decreased By -531.9 (-0.83%)
KSE30 21,356 Decreased By -192.5 (-0.89%)
COAS heaps praise on POF Wah

INP Published 17 Jan, 2024 06:02am

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir visited Pakistan Ordnance Factories (POF) Wah on Tuesday and said that the path to national progress is defined by indigenous and local industries like POF Wah.

The COAS was briefed about the production capabilities of Pakistan Ordnance Factories (POF), its contributions towards fulfilling the defence requirements of the Pakistan Armed Forces and export potential, an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said.

The COAS witnessed a wide range of POF Products including indigenously designed and manufactured new weapons and ammo under test & trials. While addressing the POF officers and staff, COAS appreciated their contributions to the security and economy of the country by making POF the prime defence industry of Pakistan.

“Path to national progress is defined by indigenous and local industries like POF Wah. We will continue to work for self-reliance and the latest technology which is essential towards ensuring reliability and strengthening the defence of Pakistan.” COAS remarked. Earlier on arrival, COAS was received by Chairman POF Wah.

Pakistan COAS ISPR COAS Gen Syed Asim Munir POF Wah Cantt

