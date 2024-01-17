Nida Dar among 13 who took part in female umpires’ induction course

LAHORE: Pakistan women’s team captain Nida Dar and former international women cricketer Sukhan Faiz were among the 13 participants who took part in the Female Umpires induction course, which concluded, here at the Gaddafi Stadium on Tuesday.

The four-day course that commenced on 13th January saw 13 female participants undergo basic training sessions, including an understanding of the laws of the game. On the final day, the participants took a written test and had one-on-one interviews.

Member of ICC’s Elite Panel of Umpires, Ahsan Raza and PCB’s International Umpire Asif Yaqoob were the instructors of this course.

Nida Dar said, “It was a very important course as it helped me understand the laws of the game in a thorough manner. Secondly, I wanted to be a role model for the young girls and inspire them to choose the field of umpiring. The experiences shared by the elite panel umpires in the course were very valuable and will help us in the future.”

