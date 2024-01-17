AIRLINK 58.67 Increased By ▲ 2.97 (5.33%)
BOP 6.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.62%)
CNERGY 4.79 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.91%)
DFML 14.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-5.25%)
DGKC 74.19 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.12%)
FCCL 18.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.84%)
FFBL 30.41 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.46%)
FFL 10.76 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 10.93 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.28%)
HBL 116.62 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-1.14%)
HUBC 119.54 Decreased By ▼ -1.77 (-1.46%)
HUMNL 6.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 5.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.52%)
KOSM 4.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.47%)
MLCF 38.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.55%)
OGDC 126.42 Decreased By ▼ -3.08 (-2.38%)
PAEL 22.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.15%)
PIAA 10.80 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (11%)
PIBTL 7.26 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.54%)
PPL 126.65 Decreased By ▼ -4.59 (-3.5%)
PRL 29.21 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.49%)
PTC 13.57 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (9.17%)
SEARL 53.61 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-1.92%)
SNGP 74.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.59%)
SSGC 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.63%)
TELE 8.09 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.8%)
TPLP 12.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.26%)
TRG 79.65 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.82%)
UNITY 23.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.55%)
WTL 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.45%)
BR100 6,543 Decreased By -60.9 (-0.92%)
BR30 23,643 Decreased By -355.2 (-1.48%)
KSE100 63,737 Decreased By -531.9 (-0.83%)
KSE30 21,356 Decreased By -192.5 (-0.89%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 17, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports Print 2024-01-17

Nida Dar among 13 who took part in female umpires’ induction course

Recorder Report Published 17 Jan, 2024 06:02am

LAHORE: Pakistan women’s team captain Nida Dar and former international women cricketer Sukhan Faiz were among the 13 participants who took part in the Female Umpires induction course, which concluded, here at the Gaddafi Stadium on Tuesday.

The four-day course that commenced on 13th January saw 13 female participants undergo basic training sessions, including an understanding of the laws of the game. On the final day, the participants took a written test and had one-on-one interviews.

Member of ICC’s Elite Panel of Umpires, Ahsan Raza and PCB’s International Umpire Asif Yaqoob were the instructors of this course.

Nida Dar said, “It was a very important course as it helped me understand the laws of the game in a thorough manner. Secondly, I wanted to be a role model for the young girls and inspire them to choose the field of umpiring. The experiences shared by the elite panel umpires in the course were very valuable and will help us in the future.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Cricket PCB Nida Dar female umpires Sukhan Faiz

Comments

1000 characters

Nida Dar among 13 who took part in female umpires’ induction course

‘Further sales tax or extra tax’: FBR fails to deal with legal issue of chargeability

Margin on PIBs declines

Extension sought in $425m World Bank-financed NTM-I project

Two NTDC projects: Ali-led body to find a way out of ‘questionable’ contracts

PMUs at Discos: Army officers’ posting not approved by Cabinet

Huge deployment of security forces in KP envisaged

Procurement of net-metering-based solar PV systems: PPIB set to approve model bidding documents for PSEs

Petrol, HSD: PSO allowed exchange rate adjustments

Imran hints at ‘Plan C’

15 cases of JN.1 Covid variant detected

Read more stories