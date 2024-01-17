AIRLINK 58.67 Increased By ▲ 2.97 (5.33%)
Up-gradation of hospitals: CM reviews progress

Recorder Report Published 17 Jan, 2024 06:02am

LAHORE: The caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi inspected the up-gradation work of Ganga Ram Hospital and Lahore General Hospital for three hours.

Upon noticing the sewerage line running through the hospital’s verandah, the CM called the MD WASA, directing the immediate relocation of the line to an alternative site. Emphasizing the importance of fostering a green environment, he insisted on the plantation of samplings and landscaping in the vacant hospital space.

The CM Naqvi issued a firm directive to ensure the completion of the up-gradation work by January 31, without any compromise. Recognizing the urgency of the situation, particularly in the case of LGH emergency services, he stressed that every moment is crucial, and the deadline must be strictly adhered to.

Providing an overview of the ongoing efforts, the CM highlighted that the up-gradation work spans an impressive six lakh square feet. He acknowledged the simultaneous commencement of various projects aimed at enhancing the overall condition of the hospitals. Expressing dedication to completing the projects before the stipulated deadline, he underscored the commitment to ensuring public convenience.

The CM affirmed his involvement in monitoring the progress of the undertaken tasks, reinforcing his commitment to the successful completion of the hospital up-gradation projects. Moreover, the CM reviewed the up-gradation work at DHQ Hospital in Gujranwala.

Expressing concern upon observing hospital beds and equipment outside the building, the CM emphasized the importance of proper arrangements for the protection of hospital assets, labelling negligence in this regard as unacceptable. He ordered the hospital administration to relocate the equipment to a secure location and directed that the up-gradation project be completed within the specified timeframe.

The quality of work should be ensured as no compromises would be made on building standards and directed to expedite the up-gradation work.

