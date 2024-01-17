Disqualification in Toshakhana reference: PTI urges SC to fix IK’s plea for early hearing

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Tuesday prayed before the Supreme Court to fix former prime minister Imran Khan’s appeal regarding his disqualification in Toshakhana reference for early hearing.

A three-judge bench, headed by Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa was hearing a case related to employment. During the proceeding, Latif Khosa requested the CJP fix another petition for hearing, filed on behalf of former prime minister Imran Khan against his disqualification in the Toshakhana case.

The chief justice told him that the court could look into what possible relief could be given to the PTI founder in connection to the request for an early hearing after the application is filed in court. “You accuse us outside the court, do not trust the judiciary, and on the other [hand], you ask for relief,” he remarked.

Justice Faez then asked him to file an application for fixing the hearing soon, and it would be decided as per the law.

A day ago (Monday), Latif Khosa in a level-playing field case said: “We came to seek a level playing field in the elections, but due to the decision of the court’s January 13 decision, the party has practically disintegrated.” He further said that the party no longer expects justice from the judiciary.

PTI founder Imran Khan on Tuesday moved the Islamabad High Court (IHC) against his jail trial in the Toshakhana and Al Qadir Trust case. The ex-PM filed the petitions against the jail trial notification of both cases in the high court.

The petition stated that the notifications of jail trials in the cases, issued on November 14 and 28 respectively, were “unlawful and malicious”. Imran prayed to the court that the jail trial notifications be nullified and urged the court to issue a stay order to halt the proceedings.

Imran remains behind bars in the Adiala jail since August 5, 2023, in multiple cases including Toshakhana, Al-Qadir Trust, and a dozen cases linked to the May 9 violence.

According to the charges in the Al-Qadir Trust case, the former premier and others allegedly adjusted Rs50 billion (£190 million) at the time sent by Britain’s NCA to the Pakistani government.

They also face charges of receiving undue benefits in the form of over 458 kanals of land at Mouza Bakrala in Sohawa to set up the Al-Qadir University. Later, the then-prime minister Imran acquired approval of the settlement with Britain’s crime agency from his cabinet on December 3, 2019, without disclosing the details of the confidential agreement. It was decided that the money would be submitted to the Supreme Court on behalf of a property tycoon.

The PTI founder, in his petition, took the stance that on November 14 a notification regarding the jail trial of Al-Qadir Trust case was issued, whereas, in Toshakhana case, the jail trial notification was issued on November 28.

The former prime minister said that the jail trial notifications were unlawful and based on mala fide intention. Therefore, he prayed before the court to declare the notifications as null and void, besides ordering the court to halt the trial till his appeals were pending in the court.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024