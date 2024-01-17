Pakistani national appointed as member of Albania’s NEC

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister of Albania Edi Rama has appointed a Pakistani national, Tahseen Sayed, as a member of the government of Albania’s prestigious National Economic Council (NEC), headed by the prime minister.

Sayed joins the NEC as an international economic expert, according to a statement issued here on Tuesday.

The NEC membership includes senior government ministers, the largest private sector taxpayers in the country, representatives of business organizations and external economic experts including reputable academics from Germany and Harvard University in the USA.

The first NEC meeting was held on January 11, 2024, where the discussion focused on Albania’s investment priorities and role of the private sector.

The NEC - established by law in 2014 - is the highest economic policy and advisory forum of the government of Albania where dialogue and consultations take place between the government and the private sector.

Sayed, a seasoned development professional, has served in leadership roles with the World Bank in South Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and the Caribbean.

Prior to her retirement, she was the senior most Pakistani national in the World Bank. She is currently an adviser to multilateral agencies on Pakistan’s development priorities. She is also Albania’s first Honorary Consul in Islamabad, Pakistan.

