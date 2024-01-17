KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (January 16, 2024).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 63,737.46 High: 64,246.68 Low: 63,397.94 Net Change: 531.92 Volume (000): 234,389 Value (000): 9,184,828 Makt Cap (000) 2,096,232,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 14,635.11 NET CH (-) 301.33 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,631.82 NET CH (-) 61.27 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 15,327.47 NET CH (-) 40.15 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 14,575.05 NET CH (-) 190.18 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,254.42 NET CH (-) 121.42 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,885.35 NET CH (+) 37.38 ------------------------------------ As on: 16-January-2024 ====================================

