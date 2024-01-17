Markets Print 2024-01-17
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (January 16, 2024).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 63,737.46
High: 64,246.68
Low: 63,397.94
Net Change: 531.92
Volume (000): 234,389
Value (000): 9,184,828
Makt Cap (000) 2,096,232,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 14,635.11
NET CH (-) 301.33
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,631.82
NET CH (-) 61.27
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 15,327.47
NET CH (-) 40.15
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 14,575.05
NET CH (-) 190.18
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,254.42
NET CH (-) 121.42
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,885.35
NET CH (+) 37.38
------------------------------------
As on: 16-January-2024
====================================
