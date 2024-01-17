AIRLINK 58.67 Increased By ▲ 2.97 (5.33%)
BOP 6.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.62%)
CNERGY 4.79 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.91%)
DFML 14.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-5.25%)
DGKC 74.19 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.12%)
FCCL 18.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.84%)
FFBL 30.41 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.46%)
FFL 10.76 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 10.93 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.28%)
HBL 116.62 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-1.14%)
HUBC 119.54 Decreased By ▼ -1.77 (-1.46%)
HUMNL 6.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 5.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.52%)
KOSM 4.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.47%)
MLCF 38.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.55%)
OGDC 126.42 Decreased By ▼ -3.08 (-2.38%)
PAEL 22.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.15%)
PIAA 10.80 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (11%)
PIBTL 7.26 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.54%)
PPL 126.65 Decreased By ▼ -4.59 (-3.5%)
PRL 29.21 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.49%)
PTC 13.57 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (9.17%)
SEARL 53.61 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-1.92%)
SNGP 74.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.59%)
SSGC 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.63%)
TELE 8.09 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.8%)
TPLP 12.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.26%)
TRG 79.65 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.82%)
UNITY 23.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.55%)
WTL 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.45%)
BR100 6,543 Decreased By -60.9 (-0.92%)
BR30 23,643 Decreased By -355.2 (-1.48%)
KSE100 63,737 Decreased By -531.9 (-0.83%)
KSE30 21,356 Decreased By -192.5 (-0.89%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 17, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

German government considers delivery of tank ammunition to Israel

Reuters Published 17 Jan, 2024 12:02am

FRANKFURT: Germany’s government is considering the delivery of tank ammunition to Israel to support it in its fight against Hamas, according to German magazine Der Spiegel on Tuesday.

The departments involved have already agreed in principle to fulfil a request from the Israeli government, the report said.

The request to supply around 10,000 rounds of 120mm precision ammunition for the Israeli army was received by Berlin in November.

UK and Germany call for ‘sustainable ceasefire’ in Gaza

Since the industry cannot deliver the desired precision ammunition immediately, the option to first release ammunition from German army stocks is being considered, in order to respond to the request promptly, according to the report.

A German government spokesperson was not immediately available for comment outside of regular business hours.

German government Israeli government Israel and Hamas ammunition to Israel

Comments

1000 characters

German government considers delivery of tank ammunition to Israel

LNG tankers carrying Qatari LNG resume course, data shows

Shell suspends all Red Sea shipments: WSJ

Rupee depreciates marginally, settles at 280.25 against US dollar

KSE-100 extends losses amid lack of positive triggers

JIT formed to probe ‘malicious campaign’ against Supreme Court judges

Sheikh Rashid arrested in May 9 case

Proposed acquisition: HUBCO board authorises negotiations with SECMC

KAPCO places bid to acquire majority stake in Tenaga Generasi Limited

Israeli tanks storm back into north Gaza areas where they had withdrawn

Oil prices rise 1% on flaring Middle East tensions

Read more stories