Rupee depreciates marginally, settles at 280.25 against US dollar

The rupee fell marginally against the US dollar on Tuesday, depreciating Re0.01 in the inter-bank market.

As per the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the rupee closed at 280.25 against the greenback. The minor fall, however, brings an end to its appreciation run that lasted nine sessions.

On Monday, the rupee had gained for the ninth successive session. It settled at 280.24 to the US dollar, according to the SBP.

Internationally, the dollar rose on Tuesday as investors pared back bets on near-term rate-cuts by the US Federal Reserve following hawkish comments from European Central Bank officials, while worries of more attacks on ships in the Red Sea weighed on risk sentiment.

Against a basket of currencies, the dollar rose 0.253% to 102.90, after having gained 0.2% overnight in subdued trading during a US public holiday on Monday.

Meanwhile, oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, were mixed on Tuesday, after losses in the previous session, as markets weighed broad economic concerns against weather-related US demand-supply issues and continued tensions in the Middle East that led to more tanker diversions.

Brent crude futures rose 5 cents, or about 0.06%, to $78.20 a barrel at 0334 GMT.