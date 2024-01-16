Activities of Karachi Port

KARACHI: The Karachi Port handled 187,117 tonnes of cargo comprising 76,895 tonnes of import cargo and 110,222 tonnes of export cargo during the last 48 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargos of 76,895 tonnes comprised of 44,595 tonnes of containerized cargo; 11422 tonnes of DAP and 20,878 tonnes of wheat.

The total export cargos of 110,222 tonnes comprised of 76,755 tonnes of containerized cargo; 341 tonnes of bulk cargo; 2,529 tonnes of cement; 18938 tonnes of clinkers; 8,459 tonnes of talc powder and 8,200 tonnes of oil & liquid cargo.

There were twelve vessels berthed at Karachi Port namely Spar Rigal, TS Singapore, Oriental Ixia, Negma Cicek, Nicolas S, Lotus A, SC Brillient, Yaloussa, BBC Hong Kong, Hafnia Raven, KOI and Northern Practice carrying containers, Fertilizer, tankers, general cargo and cement currently at the berths.

There were eleven ships namely Sounion Traders, Kota Layang, Tian Chang Hi, Meghna Freedom, SC Hong Kong, Madison Eagle, TS Sinfapore, Navios Lapis, MT Lahore, MT Shalmar and BBC Hong Kong sailed out to sea during the reported period.

There were total 4,199 containers handled of which 2103 of imports and 2096 of exports. Among import containers loaded 294 of20 and 752 of 40; empty containers 201 of 20’ and 52 of 40’. Export containers loaded was 523 of 20’ and 397 of 40’while empty 15 of 20’ and 382 of 40’.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024