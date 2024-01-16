AIRLINK 56.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-2.4%)
e-FOAS implementation: PITB, Al-Khidmat Foundation sign MoU

Recorder Report Published 16 Jan, 2024 05:44am

LAHORE: The Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) and Al-Khidmat Foundation have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for the implementation of the PITB-developed e-Filing and Office Automation System (e-FOAS).

PITB DG Government Digital Services Muhammad Waseem Bhatti and Al-Khidmat Foundation Vice President Dr Muhammad Mushtaq Ahmed Mangat signed the MoU here on Monday.

As per the MoU, PITB will roll out e-FOAS at Al Khidmat Foundation to digitise their work processes and promote a paperless work culture that will not only automate the traditional system but also provide an analytical platform. Furthermore, this would help the Al-Khidmat Foundation to enhance overall efficiency and transparency. Initially, the offices of Al-Khidmat Foundation in Pakistan while in the next phase, international offices will be transferred to the filing system.

Speaking on the occasion, the PITB DG Government Digital Services Wing said that after the acceptance of e-FOAS in government departments, its implementation is now expanding to the private sector too. He averred that its implementation will help private institutions to improve their departmental affairs and service delivery.

Meanwhile, the PITB said that a significant influx of 264,928 Intermediate applications while a total of 67,486 Bachelor’s applications were seen from students across Punjab in 814 public colleges in 2023 through the Online College Admissions System (OCAS), developed by the PITB for the Higher Education Department (HED).

According to the PITB, the OCAS is a convenient platform for students to apply for admission to government colleges in Punjab without physical visits to the institutions. It has allowed students in remote areas to apply online, saving time and ensuring the prompt compilation of applications and merit lists.

