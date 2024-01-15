AIRLINK 56.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.04%)
BOP 6.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.37%)
CNERGY 4.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.46%)
DFML 15.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.21%)
DGKC 74.26 Decreased By ▼ -2.64 (-3.43%)
FCCL 19.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.28%)
FFBL 30.40 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (3.79%)
FFL 10.80 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.22%)
GGL 10.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.23%)
HBL 118.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.13%)
HUBC 122.80 Increased By ▲ 2.81 (2.34%)
HUMNL 6.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.07%)
KEL 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.5%)
KOSM 4.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.26%)
MLCF 38.53 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-2.82%)
OGDC 130.57 Increased By ▲ 3.06 (2.4%)
PAEL 23.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.53%)
PIAA 9.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-4.52%)
PIBTL 7.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-5.7%)
PPL 133.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.26%)
PRL 29.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.35%)
PTC 12.64 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.4%)
SEARL 55.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-1.57%)
SNGP 76.07 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-1.34%)
SSGC 12.44 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.73%)
TELE 7.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.33%)
TPLP 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.09%)
TRG 79.08 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-1.42%)
UNITY 23.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.13%)
WTL 1.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.11%)
BR100 6,632 Decreased By -11.4 (-0.17%)
BR30 24,147 Increased By 41 (0.17%)
KSE100 64,484 Decreased By -154 (-0.24%)
KSE30 21,628 Decreased By -2.6 (-0.01%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 15, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

India has no plans to import wheat for now

Reuters Published 15 Jan, 2024 02:10pm

NEW DELHI: India does not plan to import wheat and its farmers are likely to harvest a bumper crop that will boost stockpiles in the world’s second-biggest producer of the staple, the trade minister said on Saturday.

“Ground reports indicate that the crop is quite good and this year’s production is expected at a record 114 million metric tons,” Piyush Goyal told reporters.

India banned wheat exports in 2022 after output was curtailed due to a heat wave, but more recently overseas sales picked up as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine sent global prices to multi-year highs.

The government has sold around 6 million metric tons of wheat to local bulk buyers since June. 1, when the state-run Food Corporation of India started selling the grain from its warehouses.

Despite selling wheat from its granaries, inventories at state warehouses are likely to remain above the target of 7.46 million metric tons fixed for April 1, when a new marketing year starts, a top government official said earlier this month.

The country’s wheat stocks at state warehouses stood at 16.47 million metric tons as of Jan. 1, the lowest since 2017. Goyal said India would for now continue with its export curbs on wheat, rice and sugar.

EU wheat slips

“We are committed to protecting both consumers’ and farmers’ interests,” he said. India, also the world’s second-biggest rice producer, last year banned overseas shipments of non-basmati white rice.

And New Delhi has also stopped mills from exporting sugar this year.

Goyal also said his government has no immediate plans to allow duty-free imports of corn - also known as maize in India - turning down the poultry industry’s demands.

“Farmers will plant more maize this year,” he said.

Reserve Bank of India wheat crop Indian rupee

Comments

1000 characters

India has no plans to import wheat for now

Intra-day update: rupee below 280 against US dollar

Intra-day update: KSE-100 gives up early gains amid profit-taking

PTI withdraws level playing field plea from SC

China calls for Gaza peace conference; Hamas to disclose fate of Israeli hostages

Oil edges up as investors eye Mideast developments

Imported urea fertiliser: Hike in basket price approved by ECC

Polls shall be held on Feb 8: minister

Private sector’s participation: Privatisation ministry, Power Div lock horns over Discos’ operations

Rs42bn revenue target set for KPRA

ECP allots separate electoral symbols to ‘PTI candidates’

Read more stories