AIRLINK 56.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.89%)
BOP 6.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.37%)
CNERGY 4.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.25%)
DFML 15.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.21%)
DGKC 74.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.65 (-3.45%)
FCCL 19.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.13%)
FFBL 30.49 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (4.1%)
FFL 10.80 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.22%)
GGL 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.79%)
HBL 118.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 122.67 Increased By ▲ 2.68 (2.23%)
HUMNL 6.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.07%)
KEL 5.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.67%)
KOSM 4.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.39%)
MLCF 38.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.77%)
OGDC 130.70 Increased By ▲ 3.19 (2.5%)
PAEL 23.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.74%)
PIAA 9.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-4.62%)
PIBTL 7.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-5.44%)
PPL 133.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.09%)
PRL 29.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.45%)
PTC 12.64 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.4%)
SEARL 54.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-1.65%)
SNGP 76.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-1.36%)
SSGC 12.44 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.73%)
TELE 7.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.09%)
TPLP 12.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.01%)
TRG 79.08 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-1.42%)
UNITY 23.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.71%)
WTL 1.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.11%)
BR100 6,632 Decreased By -10.5 (-0.16%)
BR30 24,154 Increased By 47.8 (0.2%)
KSE100 64,455 Decreased By -183 (-0.28%)
KSE30 21,619 Decreased By -11.5 (-0.05%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 15, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Boeing 737 MAX deliveries to China face fresh delay after Alaska incident

Reuters Published 15 Jan, 2024 01:36pm

Boeing faces a fresh delay in the resumption of deliveries of 737 MAX jets to China after the mid-air blowout of a panel on an Alaska Airlines MAX 9 this month, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday.

China Southern Airlines had been readying to receive MAX planes in January, but it plans to conduct additional safety inspections on the aircraft, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

China’s aviation regulator also instructed the country’s airlines to conduct precautionary safety inspections on their Boeing 737 MAX jets, the report added.

Chinese airlines do not have the MAX 9 model in their fleet.

The MAX 8 jets they operate lack the panel involved in the Alaska Airlines incident.

Beijing is holding off from making further substantive moves as it waits for more clarity from US investigations into the accident, the WSJ reported, citing a person familiar with the matter.

Boeing declined to comment.

China Southern Airlines and China’s aviation regulator did not immediately respond to Reuters’ requests for comment.

China suspended most orders and deliveries of Boeing planes in 2019 after 737 MAX was grounded worldwide following two fatal crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia.

A restart of MAX deliveries would be a major breakthrough for Boeing’s relationship with China, which has been impacted by the MAX crisis and US-China political tensions.

Chinese airlines resume operating Boeing 737 MAX planes: Boeing

It would also be a financial win for Boeing, allowing it to collect payment for dozens of Chinese MAX planes in its inventory.

The company last month made its first direct delivery of a 787 Dreamliner to China since 2019, a step seen as a possible prelude to the end of Beijing’s freeze on MAX deliveries.

Through November, it also handed over eight 777 freighters to Chinese customers, according to Boeing data.

Boeing has been virtually frozen out of new orders from China since 2017 amid Sino-US trade tensions.

Boeing China Southern Airlines Boeing 737 MAX jets MAX jets

Comments

1000 characters

Boeing 737 MAX deliveries to China face fresh delay after Alaska incident

Intra-day update: rupee below 280 against US dollar

Intra-day update: KSE-100 gives up early gains amid profit-taking

PTI withdraws level playing field plea from SC

China calls for Gaza peace conference; Hamas to disclose fate of Israeli hostages

Oil edges up as investors eye Mideast developments

Imported urea fertiliser: Hike in basket price approved by ECC

Polls shall be held on Feb 8: minister

Private sector’s participation: Privatisation ministry, Power Div lock horns over Discos’ operations

Rs42bn revenue target set for KPRA

ECP allots separate electoral symbols to ‘PTI candidates’

Read more stories