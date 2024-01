ZURICH: Caretaker Prime Minister (PM) Anwaarul Haq Kakar on Sunday landed in Davos, Switzerland to participate in the 54th Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) to be held from January 15 to 19.

Upon his arrival in Zurich, the interim premier was warmly received by Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to Geneva, Bilal Ahmed; Pakistan’s Ambassador to Switzerland, Amir Shaukat and senior diplomatic officials.