AIRLINK 57.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-1.92%)
BOP 6.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.61%)
CNERGY 4.81 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.63%)
DFML 15.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-4.34%)
DGKC 76.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.59%)
FCCL 19.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.26%)
FFBL 29.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-2.85%)
FFL 10.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
GGL 11.28 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.55%)
HBL 118.47 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (0.95%)
HUBC 119.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-1.05%)
HUMNL 6.68 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.75%)
KEL 6.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.5%)
KOSM 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.49%)
MLCF 39.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.86%)
OGDC 127.53 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.22%)
PAEL 23.68 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.98%)
PIAA 10.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-5.28%)
PIBTL 7.57 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (5.58%)
PPL 133.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.42%)
PRL 29.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
PTC 12.64 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.1%)
SEARL 55.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-2.16%)
SNGP 77.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-1.13%)
SSGC 12.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.59%)
TELE 8.12 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.74%)
TPLP 12.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.24%)
TRG 80.54 Decreased By ▼ -1.66 (-2.02%)
UNITY 24.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.74%)
WTL 1.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.39%)
BR100 6,643 Decreased By -0.2 (-0%)
BR30 24,106 Decreased By -41.2 (-0.17%)
KSE100 64,638 Increased By 20.1 (0.03%)
KSE30 21,631 Increased By 51.3 (0.24%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 14, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Greece must prepare for 'instability' after Erdogan: minister

AFP Published 14 Jan, 2024 09:58pm

ATHENS: Greece must prepare its armed forces for possible "instability" after the end of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's latest term, the defence minister said on Sunday.

"What will happen to Turkey when Erdogan is gone? We don't know. Turkey is not a static country," Nikos Dendias told Kathimerini daily in an interview.

"There is always instability during the succession of a powerful, long-running leader... That means that we must be ready for any eventuality before 2030," he said.

Erdogan pledges ‘new era’ in relations with Greece

"In general, our region does not allow for complacency. We have many sources of instability around us that require us to have modern armed forces," Dendias said.

After years of tension over immigration, energy rights and maritime borders in the Aegean Sea, Greece and Turkey restarted high-level talks last month, when Erdogan paid his first to Athens since 2017.

Greece has the highest defence budget as a share of GDP of all the NATO allies. It has placed multi-billion-euro orders of US-made F-35 fighter jets and French Rafale jets and Belharra frigates.

But Dendias said there was "decades-long dysfunction" in Greece's aerospace industry and the airforce lacked transport planes.

Athens would henceforth commit part of its defence budget "exclusively" to Greek-made weapons for the armed forces, he said.

The minister also bemoaned the fact there were military "units at 25- to 30-percent capacity scattered all over the country."

"The effectiveness of our armed forces can no longer be something we confirm at parades," he said.

Tayyip Erdogan Greece

Comments

1000 characters

Greece must prepare for 'instability' after Erdogan: minister

Third resolution seeking delay in elections lands in Senate

‘Bat’ out, only ‘arrow’ and ‘lion’ left in electoral arena: Bilawal

SHO among 5 suspended for raid at residence of PTI’s Gohar Khan

Israel-Hamas war enters 100th day as Netanyahu vows 'no one will stop us'

UK remains ready to act against attacks on shipping: Cameron

ECP asks political parties to ensure mandatory 5% representation of women candidates on general seats

Hezbollah sees all maritime navigation in danger after US strikes on Yemen

Maldives tells India to withdraw troops by March as row deepens

New Zealand beat Pakistan by 21 runs to take control of T20 series

‘Extensive’ borrowing in foreign currency: Two govts blamed for worsening external debt

Read more stories