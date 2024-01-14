One wounded in Ukrainian drone strike on Russia’s Kursk region

MOSCOW: The governor of Russia’s Kursk region said in a statement on the Telegram messenger app on Sunday that Ukrainian drones struck the village of Tetkino, which is located on the border with Ukraine’s Sumy region, injuring one man.
|Stock
|Price
|
786 Invest Ltd / Jan 14
786 Investments Limited(786)
|
5.40
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
AL-Abbas Sugar / Jan 14
Al-Abbas Sugar Mills Limited(AABS)
|
486.01
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Agro Allianz / Jan 14
Agro Allianz Limited(AAL)
|
16
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
AL-Abid Silk / Jan 14
Al-Abid Silk Mills Limited(AASM)
|
3.49
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Ali Asghar / Jan 14
Ali Asghar Textile Mills Limited(AATM)
|
2.07
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Allied Bank / Jan 14
Allied Bank Limited(ABL)
|
83.90
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Abbott Lab. / Jan 14
Abbott Laboratories (Pakistan) Limited(ABOT)
|
455
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Abson Ind. / Jan 14
Abson Industries Limited(ABSON)
|
2.50
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Alfalah ETF. / Jan 14
Alfalah Consumer Index ETF.(ACIETF)
|
10.82
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Attock Cement / Jan 14
Attock Cement Pakistan Limited(ACPL)
|
91.41
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|Stock
|Volume
|
K-Electric Ltd. / Jan 14
K-Electric Limited(KEL)
|
142,506,004
▲ 0.00
|
Pak Int.Bulk / Jan 14
Pakistan International Bulk Terminal(PIBTL)
|
77,950,500
▲ 0.00
|
WorldCall Telecom / Jan 14
Worldcall Telecom Limited(WTL)
|
27,001,294
▲ 0.00
|
P.I.A.C.(A) / Jan 14
Pakistan International Airlines Corp(PIAA)
|
26,239,000
▲ 0.00
|
Pak Petroleum / Jan 14
Pakistan Petroleum Limited(PPL)
|
24,740,483
▲ 0.00
|
P.T.C.L. / Jan 14
Pakistan Telecommunication Company Ltd(PTC)
|
23,129,261
▲ 0.00
|
JS Bank Ltd / Jan 14
JS Bank Limited(JSBL)
|
19,919,000
▲ 0.00
|
Hascol Petrol / Jan 14
Hascol Petroleum Limited(HASCOL)
|
19,613,500
▲ 0.00
|
Cnergyico PK / Jan 14
Cnergyico PK Limited(CNERGY)
|
19,162,301
▲ 0.00
|
Treet Corp / Jan 14
Treet Corporation Limited(TREET)
|
18,214,818
▲ 0.00
|Currency
|Rate
|
USD PKR Interbank Selling / Jan 12
|
281.20
|
USD PKR Interbank Buying / Jan 12
|
280.95
|
USD to Japanese Yen / Jan 12
|
144.88
|
USD to Swiss Franc / Jan 12
|
0.85
|
Pound Sterling to USD / Jan 12
|
1.28
|
Euro to USD / Jan 12
|
1.10
|
UK LIBOR % / Jan 12
|
5.45
|Stock
|Volume
|
S&P 500 / Jan 12
|
4783.83
|
India Sensex / Jan 12
|
72568.45
|
Tokyo Nikkei / Jan 12
|
35577.11
|
Nasdaq / Jan 12
|
14972.76
|
Hang Seng / Jan 12
|
16244.58
|
FTSE 100 / Jan 12
|
7624.93
|
Dow Jones / Jan 12
|
37592.98
|
Germany DAX 30 / Jan 12
|
16704.56
|
France CAC40 / Jan 12
|
7465.14
|Item
|Value
|
Crude Oil USD/Barrel / Jan 12
|
72.68
|
Karachi Cotton PKR/37.32 KG / Jan 12
|
19235
|
Gold 10 Grams PKR / Jan 12
|
185614
|
Gold Spot USD/Ounce / Jan 12
|
2049.06
|
Cotton US¢/pound / Jan 12
|
81.31
