Krejcikova battles back from brink to win at Australian Open

AFP Published 14 Jan, 2024 09:35am

MELBOURNE: Former French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova survived a scare to reach the second round of the Australian Open on Sunday, beating Japanese wildcard Mai Hontama 2-6, 6-4, 6-3.

The Czech ninth seed, who triumphed at Roland Garros in 2021, struggled with her serve on Margaret Court Arena and was broken six times in total by her 122nd-ranked opponent.

But she dug deep when trailing 3-1 in the second set after losing the opener and eventually turned the tables.

Sinner opens Australian Open account with straight-sets win

Hontama, 24, playing in just her second Grand Slam, broke twice in the opening set to take a grip on the match.

There were multiple breaks in the second set but Krejcikova produced a powerful forehand winner to hold in the ninth game and edge ahead 5-4, seizing her chance to level the match.

The Czech player, 28, needed a medical timeout when 3-2 up in the decider, receiving heavy strapping to her foot and ankle.

But she showed no signs of discomfort as she returned to the court, conjuring a crucial break in a long eighth game to leave her on the brink of victory, which she sealed when Hontama went long with a forehand.

Krejcikova said she was relieved to get through a “difficult match”, which lasted 2hrs 30mins.

“I just tried to stay in the match,” she said. “In the second set I was down but I never let go and I never gave up.”

