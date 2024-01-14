AIRLINK 57.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-1.92%)
BOP 6.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.61%)
CNERGY 4.81 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.63%)
DFML 15.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-4.34%)
DGKC 76.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.59%)
FCCL 19.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.26%)
FFBL 29.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-2.85%)
FFL 10.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
GGL 11.28 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.55%)
HBL 118.47 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (0.95%)
HUBC 119.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-1.05%)
HUMNL 6.68 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.75%)
KEL 6.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.5%)
KOSM 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.49%)
MLCF 39.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.86%)
OGDC 127.53 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.22%)
PAEL 23.68 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.98%)
PIAA 10.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-5.28%)
PIBTL 7.57 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (5.58%)
PPL 133.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.42%)
PRL 29.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
PTC 12.64 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.1%)
SEARL 55.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-2.16%)
SNGP 77.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-1.13%)
SSGC 12.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.59%)
TELE 8.12 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.74%)
TPLP 12.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.24%)
TRG 80.54 Decreased By ▼ -1.66 (-2.02%)
UNITY 24.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.74%)
WTL 1.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.39%)
BR100 6,643 Decreased By -0.2 (-0%)
BR30 24,106 Decreased By -41.2 (-0.17%)
KSE100 64,638 Increased By 20.1 (0.03%)
KSE30 21,631 Increased By 51.3 (0.24%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 14, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World Print 2024-01-14

Thousands march in London for Gaza ‘day of action’

AFP Published 14 Jan, 2024 03:13am

LONDON: Thousands of pro-Palestine protesters marched in central London on Saturday as part of a “global day of action” to oppose Israel’s bombing campaign in Gaza.

Around 1,700 police were on duty for the march, with major demonstrations taking place in London on most Saturdays since Israel began its war against Hamas following the October 7 attack.

“We want to show the people of Palestine we are with them and to speak up against our government as well,” 27-year-old health service worker Maleeha Ahmed, who was at the march with her family, told AFP.

“They are playing a very, very big role in allowing Israel to continue what they are doing and it’s just not acceptable,” she said.

Another marcher, Dipesh Kothar, 37, said it was “very frustrating to sit and watch the world do nothing”.

“That’s why we come out to show support for the Palestinian people and show our unhappiness with the governments around the world,” he said.

Saturday’s march holds particular significance given the UK’s air strikes in Yemen this week against Huthi bases, after attacks by the Iran-backed militants on ships in the Red Sea in solidarity with Gaza.

Police warned protesters that they face arrest if they “intentionally push the limit” with placards and chants.

They also said that protesters must stick to the route specified and that the event must finish by 5.00 pm (1700 GMT).

The day of action, involving 30 countries, was called by the UK organising coalition comprising the Palestine Solidarity Campaign, the Palestinian Forum in Britain, the Stop the War Coalition, the Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament, Friends of Al Aqsa and the Muslim Association of Britain.

“Millions of people will take to the streets across the world this Saturday, to demand a permanent ceasefire and a lasting political settlement for all Palestinians,” said Kate Hudson, general secretary of the Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament.

“The UK government must end its support for Israel’s brutal war in Gaza, and join the wider international community in condemning its war crimes,” she said.

London Gaza Maleeha Ahmed

Comments

1000 characters

Thousands march in London for Gaza ‘day of action’

PTI candidates to contest polls independently

PTI loses ‘bat’ as SC restores ECP order

SECP notifies draft of proposed amendments to NBFCs Rules, 2003

13 renewable projects: Foreign investors move power minister

Fight against terrorism: ECC approves Rs250m TSG for IB

PTI says Gohar’s house was raided

Pak-origin UK national Mahnaz becomes IFC Sanctions Board member

Taiwan inalienable part of PRC: FO

Morgan Stanley to pay $249m to settle US trading fraud charges

Petroleum products: Up to Rs5.50 cut in ex-depot prices likely

Read more stories