AIRLINK 57.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-1.92%)
BOP 6.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.61%)
CNERGY 4.81 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.63%)
DFML 15.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-4.34%)
DGKC 76.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.59%)
FCCL 19.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.26%)
FFBL 29.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-2.85%)
FFL 10.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
GGL 11.28 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.55%)
HBL 118.47 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (0.95%)
HUBC 119.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-1.05%)
HUMNL 6.68 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.75%)
KEL 6.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.5%)
KOSM 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.49%)
MLCF 39.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.86%)
OGDC 127.53 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.22%)
PAEL 23.68 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.98%)
PIAA 10.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-5.28%)
PIBTL 7.57 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (5.58%)
PPL 133.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.42%)
PRL 29.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
PTC 12.64 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.1%)
SEARL 55.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-2.16%)
SNGP 77.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-1.13%)
SSGC 12.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.59%)
TELE 8.12 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.74%)
TPLP 12.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.24%)
TRG 80.54 Decreased By ▼ -1.66 (-2.02%)
UNITY 24.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.74%)
WTL 1.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.39%)
BR100 6,643 Decreased By -0.2 (-0%)
BR30 24,106 Decreased By -41.2 (-0.17%)
KSE100 64,638 Increased By 20.1 (0.03%)
KSE30 21,631 Increased By 51.3 (0.24%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 14, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2024-01-14

PTI says Gohar’s house was raided

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published 14 Jan, 2024 03:13am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Saturday claimed that security forces raided the residence of party chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan in Islamabad, roughed up his son and nephew and took away important documents and equipment.

He made these claims during the proceedings of a case pertaining to his party’s intra-party elections.

A PTI spokesman strongly condemned the masked men’s raid at the residence of PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Khan in broad daylight and roughing up his family, while he was attending the Supreme Court hearing regarding his party’s electoral symbol of “bat”.

Gohar Ali Khan elected unopposed as new PTI chairman

Reacting to the unlawful raid at the house of PTI Chairman by a group dressed in black, PTI Spokesperson said that the unidentified masked men roughed up Gohar Khan’s son, nephew and watchman.

He pointed out that the unknown attackers did not only ransack Gohar’s house, but they also confiscated valuables including computers and important documents.

PTI Spokesperson stated that PTI Chairman was attending the Supreme Court hearing pertaining to his party’s electoral symbol of “bat” when the unidentified masked men raised his house.

He noted that these types of ‘criminal and shameful tactics’ at the final stages of candidate submission of tickets for general elections aimed at intimidating and harassing PTI’s candidates were unconstitutional and totally intolerable.

PTI Spokesperson pointed out that the sole purpose of this shameful series of fascism and cruelty was to keep PTI out of the election arena.

He urged that it was responsibility of the top court to bring to justice the criminal facilitators involved in the ongoing state operation and repression against PTI’s candidates and to expose the conspiracy to exclude the country’s largest party from the election.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

PTI Gohar Ali Khan

Comments

1000 characters

PTI says Gohar’s house was raided

PTI candidates to contest polls independently

PTI loses ‘bat’ as SC restores ECP order

SECP notifies draft of proposed amendments to NBFCs Rules, 2003

13 renewable projects: Foreign investors move power minister

Fight against terrorism: ECC approves Rs250m TSG for IB

Pak-origin UK national Mahnaz becomes IFC Sanctions Board member

Taiwan inalienable part of PRC: FO

Morgan Stanley to pay $249m to settle US trading fraud charges

Petroleum products: Up to Rs5.50 cut in ex-depot prices likely

Read more stories