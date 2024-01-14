PTI says Gohar’s house was raided

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Saturday claimed that security forces raided the residence of party chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan in Islamabad, roughed up his son and nephew and took away important documents and equipment.

He made these claims during the proceedings of a case pertaining to his party’s intra-party elections.

A PTI spokesman strongly condemned the masked men’s raid at the residence of PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Khan in broad daylight and roughing up his family, while he was attending the Supreme Court hearing regarding his party’s electoral symbol of “bat”.

Reacting to the unlawful raid at the house of PTI Chairman by a group dressed in black, PTI Spokesperson said that the unidentified masked men roughed up Gohar Khan’s son, nephew and watchman.

He pointed out that the unknown attackers did not only ransack Gohar’s house, but they also confiscated valuables including computers and important documents.

PTI Spokesperson stated that PTI Chairman was attending the Supreme Court hearing pertaining to his party’s electoral symbol of “bat” when the unidentified masked men raised his house.

He noted that these types of ‘criminal and shameful tactics’ at the final stages of candidate submission of tickets for general elections aimed at intimidating and harassing PTI’s candidates were unconstitutional and totally intolerable.

PTI Spokesperson pointed out that the sole purpose of this shameful series of fascism and cruelty was to keep PTI out of the election arena.

He urged that it was responsibility of the top court to bring to justice the criminal facilitators involved in the ongoing state operation and repression against PTI’s candidates and to expose the conspiracy to exclude the country’s largest party from the election.

