Toshakhana case: AC records statements of 10 PWs

RAWALPINDI: The Accountability Court on Saturday completed recording the statements of 10 prosecution witnesses in the Toshakhana case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder and former prime minister Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi.

Accountability Court judge Muhammad Bashir while hearing at Adiala jail, adjourned the hearing of the case after recording statements of five more prosecution witnesses and summoned more witnesses to testify before the court during the next hearing to be held on January 15.

PTI founder Khan attended the hearing. The PTI founder and his wife’s lead counsel Shahbaz Khosa, Naeem Haider Panjotha, Ejaz Bhatter, and the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Deputy Prosecutor General, Sardar Muzaffar Abbasi, and prosecutor Amjad Pervez appeared before the court.

The prosecution witnesses whose statements are to be recorded include Zahid Sarfraz Azam, assistant protocol Prime Minister’s Office, Shoaib Abbasi, private appraiser/approver, Brig Muhammad Ahmed, Ex-Ms to the prime minister, Colonel Rehan Mehmood, Ex-DMS to the premier, Azeem Manzoor, principal appraiser, Rabia Samad, appraiser, Nida Rehman, former SO Toshakhana, Rahim Ullah, Dy consulate General Dubai, Mohsin Habib, admin assistant consulate general Dubai, Irfan Rafaqat, counsellor attaché, Imran Bashir, expert rainbow Impex FZE, Muhammad Faheem, assistant director, Syed Inam Ullah Shah, former PS to Imran Khan, Muhammad Abdullah, magistrate ICT, Muhammad Mohsin Haroon, investigation officer (IO), Mustansar Imran Shah, assistant director NAB, and Hasnain Mustafa.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024